The Boys Debuts Its Season 3 Trailer Featuring Blood, Gore and Billy Butcher's New Powers!

Season 3 of the satirical superhero series, which premieres June 3 on Amazon Prime Video, also introduces fans to Jensen Ackles' new character

The Boys are back.

During their panel at South by Southwest (SXSW) on Saturday, Amazon Prime Video revealed the new season 3 trailer for the Emmy-nominated superhero series.

The action-packed teaser — set to the new tune "Bones" by Imagine Dragons — shows a glimpse of the drama that's ahead for the show's fan-favorite characters, as well as the new stars who are set to appear on the upcoming installment.

Most notably, Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) is back and it appears he's dabbled in some Compound V to aid in his fight against the Supes. His eyes can be seen glowing bright yellow before unleashing his heat vision.

Along with the trailer, The Boys' cast members and showrunner Eric Kripke also revealed details about season 3 at Saturday's panel, which was moderated by Christian Slater, who voices a character in the animated anthology series, The Boys Presents: Diabolical.

The satirical superhero show follows two groups — The Boys and The Seven — who are received differently by the general public. The show grapples with fame, calls to save the world, and how those personalities intersect.

Leading superheroes include Billy, Homelander (Antony Starr), Starlight (Erin Moriarty), Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles), The Deep (Chace Crawford), and Hughie Campbell (Jack Quaid). Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, and Claudia Doumit are also set to appear on season three.

The show is produced by Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, and Evan Goldberg, among others.

Ever since the show teased the season 3 premiere date with an announcement video in January, fans have been counting down the days until The Boys returns.

Months earlier, Prime Video gave a first look at Ackles, 44, suited up as Soldier Boy, who was the leader of the team Payback, the group of superheroes before the Seven was officially formed (Ackles officially joined the show for season 3 in August 2020).

"When I cast Jensen as Soldier Boy, the first thing I said was, 'I'm most excited for you, because of the amazing process you'll go through with LJ, our Super Suit designer.' It took six months but the experience surpassed Jensen's expectations," Kripke told Entertainment Weekly in June. "LJ has made a work of art that tips its hat to the WWII Soldier Boy from the comics while taking it in a sleek new direction. And if you think the photos are cool, just wait till you see Jensen in action. It's one of my very favorite suits."

Kripke previously announced that new cast members would be introduced in season 3, while others who have left the series would return. Speaking to EW in January, he explained that one superhero, in particular, Love Sausage, would make a brief return to the show.

The new season will also examine America's system of government. While the characters are entangled in mysteries and corruption, the realities of racism, political uprising, and societal norms will be part of the conversation.

"There's always been systemic racism and conflict and a lot of ugliness, yet always a fight to make things better," Kripke said, noting that the plot points to specific politicians, too.

"Certain politicians like to pitch this somehow idyllic 'good old days' where everything was perfect and calm. That is complete and utter bulls—," he added. "It was never that way. So, by exploring the history of Vought in the history of America, we get to make some of those points. There was never an America when they say, 'Make America Great Again.' It was always a struggle. That's the point. It's a struggle to make things better."

Whatever surprises are in store, Starr confirmed that they'll cause viewers to "freak out."

"[Season three] is my favorite season," Starr told TVLine in June. "[It's] hands down one of the most enjoyable seasons of TV I've had the good fortune of being involved with."

He added: "All I can say is I truly believe the fans are going to freak out at season three ... the payoff is going to be worth the wait."