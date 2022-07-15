Gen V is described as "part college show, part Hunger Games — with all the heart, satire, and raunch of The Boys"

The Boys College Spinoff Gen V Is Coming to Prime Video — Watch the Announcement Video

Calling all fans of The Boys!

On Friday, Amazon Studios announced The Boys universe is expanding with a college spinoff titled Gen V.

"Allow us to introduce ya to GEN V, The Boys college spinoff in the works with this brilliant bunch," the OG show shared on its official Instagram page.

The upcoming series stars Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Sean Patrick Thomas and Marco Pigossi.

Gen V is described as "part college show, part Hunger Games—with all the heart, satire, and raunch of The Boys," according to a press release from Amazon Studios.

The show, which is set at a university run by ​​Vought International, will explore "the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities."

In the announcement video, the cast teased what fans can expect from the college spinoff, which is currently in production but does not have a premiere date just yet.

"I'm so excited to be part of this show, and I'm so excited for you guys to watch it," Sinclair said. "There's love and beautiful relationships and tons of action and superheroes."

Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo and Patrick Schwarzenegger announcement of the Boys Spinoff, GEN V Credit: The Boys Instagram

"It's got everything The Boys has, the intensity, the grit, the humor," Germann revealed.

"It's gonna be a roller coaster. It's gonna be filled with blood, guts, and everything else," Broadway said while Schwarzenegger added, "This will rock your socks off."

Earlier this month, The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke shared with Deadline how the new show, which was previously titled The Boys Presents: Varsity, will fit into the OG show's universe.

"There's definitely crossover, and we're doing our best to design a universe that sees some of the issues and storylines in Season 3 hand off to the first season in Varsity," he explained. "Like there's a presidential campaign happening in the background of that season, and there's certain things that are happening at that school that are both in reaction to Season 3 of The Boys."

He added, "There's Soldier Boy, etcetera, but also some new storylines that are happening in that season of the spinoff that we have to pick up and take into Season 4 of the show."