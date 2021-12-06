The Boys Animated Spinoff Anthology Series Diabolical Coming to Prime Video in 2022

The forthcoming series will focus on unseen stories within The Boys universe

On Sunday, Prime Video announced that an animated, eight-episode spin-off series of the Emmy-nominated show will premiere exclusively on the streaming platform next year.

Titled Diabolical, the anthology series will focus on unseen stories within The Boys universe and will be brought to life by stars and creators such as Awkwafina, Garth Ennis, Eliot Glazer and Ilana Glazer, Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, Simon Racioppa, Justin Roiland and Ben Bayouth, Andy Samberg and Aisha Tyler, among others.

The Boys is based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Ennis and Darick Robertson and was developed for Prime Video by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke.

Series star Karl Urban announced news of the forthcoming show via a recorded message that played during Prime Video's block of virtual panels during CCXP Worlds 2021.

The Boys cast (L-R): Chace Crawford (The Deep), Dominique McElligott (Queen Maeve), Aya Cash (Stormfront), Antony Starr (Homelander), Erin Moriarty (Annie January aka Starlight), Nathan Mitchell (Black Noir), Jessie T. Usher (A-Train) Credit: James Minchin/Amazon Studios

"Surprise! We're almost finished with eight episodes of our animated series, Diabolical," said Kripke in a press release. "We gathered together some incredible creators and we gave them one rule…just kidding, there's no rules."

"They blew the doors off it, delivering eight completely unexpected, funny, shocking, gory, moist, emotional episodes. You think The Boys is nuts? Wait till you see this," he continued.

Executive producers and writers Rogen and Goldberg added, "Ever since we saw the animated film The Animatrix, a series of short animated films set in the universe of The Matrix, we've wanted to rip it off. Today that dream has come true."

