The Bold and the Beautiful ’s Courtney Hope Is Moving to The Young and the Restless

Sally Spectra is saying goodbye to Los Angeles and hello to Genoa City!

Courtney Hope, who has played the fashion designer for three years on The Bold and the Beautiful, will be joining the cast of The Young and the Restless, CBS announced Wednesday.

Hope's Sally will arrive in Genoa City "looking to make a fresh start, while doing her best to keep her colorful past a secret," the network revealed. Sally "comes to town with an agenda and some surprising connections to key players, including Lauren Fenmore (Tracey Bregman)."

Sally was last seen on The Bold and the Beautiful in August when she fled Genoa City after her plan to win her ex Wyatt back failed.

Of the crossover, co-executive producer and head writer Josh Griffith said: "We really enjoyed Courtney's work on The Bold and the Beautiful. Sally Spectra is a colorful character that fans love watching. We are excited for her to stir things up in Genoa City and join our talented cast."

Image zoom Courtney Hope in The Bold and the Beautiful Sonja Flemming/CBS

Sally will officially arrive in Genoa City on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

The Young and the Restless, which premiered in 1973, is currently in its 48th season. The series has been CBS's most-watched and highest-rated daytime drama for the last 31 years.

The beloved soap also stars Marla Adams, Lauralee Bell, Peter Bergman, Donny Boaz, Eric Braeden, Sasha Calle, Sharon Case, Doug Davidson, Sean Dominic and more.

The long-running series, created by William J. Bell and Lee Phillip, revolves around rivalries, romances, hopes and fears of the residents of the fictional Midwestern metropolis town. It is largely focused on the Newman, Abbott, Baldwin and Winters families.