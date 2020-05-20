The Bold and the Beautiful Renewed Through 2022

The daytime soap series, which was created by William J. Bell and Lee Phillip Bell, debuted in 1987 "and averages over 3.2 million viewers every day," according to CBS

CBS will be delivering more of its bold and beautiful daytime soap opera for at least another two years!

The Bold and the Beautiful has been renewed for another two seasons, the network announced on Wednesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"The next two years just got even more #BoldandBeautiful! B&B has officially been renewed for two more seasons," the show's official Twitter account posted.

The series, which was created by William J. Bell and Lee Phillip Bell, debuted in 1987 "and averages over 3.2 million viewers every day," according to CBS.

Image zoom The Bold and the Beautiful cast

"I am thrilled to dive into years 34 and 35 of The Bold and the Beautiful,” Executive Producer Bradley Bell said in a statement to the network. "We are grateful to Amy Reisenbach and everyone at CBS for their incredible commitment to the series. Of course, many thanks to our loyal fans who motivate us every day with their unending passion and enthusiasm."

Amy Reisenbach, Executive Vice President, Current Programs, CBS Entertainment, said: "For over three decades, The Bold and the Beautiful has been a cornerstone of the CBS Daytime lineup. The show has been a creative and ratings success due to the supremely talented cast, writers and producers that Brad Bell has assembled. Of course, none of this would have been possible without B&B’s dedicated fans, whose passion for these characters and stories is unsurpassed. We are delighted to be able to continue to offer them a daily look into the romances and rivalries between the Forrester, Logan and Spencer families."

On Tuesday, PEOPLE and ABC presented the primetime documentary special The Story of Soaps, which featured some of today’s biggest stars — including Carol Burnett, Alec Baldwin, John Stamos, Bryan Cranston, Jon Hamm and more.

Revealing just one of the ways soap operas have shaped the television landscape over the years, Cranston, 64 — whose early roles include a stint on the ABC soap opera Loving in 1983 — noted, “Daytime created serialized television, which we love now.”

Longtime Bravo producer and host Andy Cohen also opened up about the close similarities between soap operas and reality TV — and why he believes the Housewives franchise carries on that legacy.

"The goals of reality TV and soap operas are pretty similar: It’s to educate sometimes, entertain always," Cohen, 51, said in the special. "Once you’re telling the people who were watching soaps, 'Wait, watch this, this is compelling,' it was pretty easy to get sucked into that. And then you’re starting to consider Court TV or CNN as a viable alternative to All My Children or One Life to Live."

"We’re voyeurs, but we also love stories," he added. "We want to be entertained, and I think that the ultimate expression of voyeurism is reality television. I know [Susan] Lucci doesn’t agree with me, but I think that the Housewives have replaced soap operas because truth is stranger than fiction. Soaps became kind of unnecessary because you could do it with real people, and they’re writing the drama themselves."