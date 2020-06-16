The series was renewed for another two seasons in May

The Bold and the Beautiful Is Returning to Production with Coronavirus Safety Protocols

The Bold and the Beautiful is returning to production.

The daytime drama series will resume filming its current season and return to production on stage at Television City in Los Angeles on Wednesday, a rep for the show confirms to PEOPLE. The CBS soap opera began pre-production on Tuesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the show will be following a number of safety protocols put in place by L.A. County, the City of Los Angeles and Television City's owner Hackman Capital Partners.

Furthermore, the stars of the series — as well as the crew — have been tested for the virus and will continue to be tested on a regular basis.

The cast and crew will work shorter days than before and will only allow a certain amount of people on set at a time. Crew members will also be required to wear a mask on set.

In addition, The Bold and the Beautiful has hired a COVID-19 coordinator to be on set regularly. The coordinator will monitor production to make sure safety protocols are being followed.

Deadline was first to report the news of The Bold and the Beautiful resuming production, which comes after the series was renewed for another two seasons in May.

Image zoom Denise Richards on The Bold and the Beautiful Cliff Lipson/CBS

"The next two years just got even more #BoldandBeautiful! B&B has officially been renewed for two more seasons," the show's official Twitter account posted.

The series, which was created by William J. Bell and Lee Phillip Bell, debuted in 1987 "and averages over 3.2 million viewers every day," according to CBS.

"I am thrilled to dive into years 34 and 35 of The Bold and the Beautiful,” executive producer Bradley Bell said in a statement to the network. "We are grateful to Amy Reisenbach and everyone at CBS for their incredible commitment to the series. Of course, many thanks to our loyal fans who motivate us every day with their unending passion and enthusiasm."

Amy Reisenbach, executive vice president, current programs, CBS Entertainment, said: "For over three decades, The Bold and the Beautiful has been a cornerstone of the CBS Daytime lineup. The show has been a creative and ratings success due to the supremely talented cast, writers and producers that Brad Bell has assembled. Of course, none of this would have been possible without B&B’s dedicated fans, whose passion for these characters and stories is unsurpassed. We are delighted to be able to continue to offer them a daily look into the romances and rivalries between the Forrester, Logan and Spencer families."

Last year, Denise Richards joined the cast for the role of Shauna Fulton.