The Blended Bunch: Erica's Brother Is 'Skeptical' Spencer Married Her to 'Babysit' Their 11 Kids

Erica Shemwell's brother, Quinn, is looking out for his sister.

On Tuesday, TLC viewers will be officially introduced to Erica and Spencer Shemwell, who are both widowed, and their combined 11 children on the network's new series, The Blended Bunch.

In a PEOPLE exclusive sneak peek at the premiere, Quinn expresses his concerns with the couple's marriage, specifically his skepticism about Spencer's true intentions.

"When Erica and Spencer started dating each other and got engaged and basically married in no time at all, I was shocked, I was upset, I was not really excited," he explains to cameras. "You have seven kids, you have four kids, why on earth would you even think that that could work?"

Prior to the couple's introduction, Erica — mom to Landon, 12, Emma, 10, Lily, 9, Sophie, 8, Tanner, 6, Amelia, 5, and Caleb, 3 — lost her husband, Tony, to cancer, while Spencer's wife Aimee — with whom he shared Brayden, 12, Harper, 8, Avery, 6, and Bexley, 4 — died in a car crash.

Following their devastating losses, Erica, 33, and Spencer, 32, met via an online widower support group, where their love story began. After 13 months, the couple said "I do."

On the premiere episode, Quinn goes to the store with Erica and the children, where he asks his sister how she juggles 11 kids.

"I don't know. I ask myself that every day," Erica tells Quinn. "We're hanging in there," she says, adding that she has to "power through the store" to get home, where she can "release a little bit."

She adds that "sometimes you can't get a break 'cause you have to keep kids safe."

To help get that break, Erica explains that she'll lock herself in her room at times (and eat chocolate), as well as date nights with her husband.

"I just want you to know, as your brother, that I'm concerned. I just want to make sure you're okay," Quinn tells her.

"This really isn't that big of a deal, I can handle it," she says.

But despite her strong exterior, Quin says that what he's "concerned about is that Spencer, he has a new business, she has 11 kids. I mean, she's doing everything while he's doing his own thing."

"Wow, did this guy move from Virginia to Utah to find a babysitter, to find somebody that could take care of his needs and was it really kind of a selfish proposition for him to make things happen?" Quinn says to cameras. "I love my sister, Erica. I respect her, I appreciate the things that she's doing for her children. But I'm skeptical. I'm a distrusting person at times and Spencer, he's gotta earn my trust. And until then, it'll take a bit."