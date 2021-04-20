"I think it's reckless to have another child and I think it's selfish to the other 11 kids that they have," Erica Shemwell's brother, Quinn, says about his sister possibly having another baby

The Blended Bunch's Erica and Spencer Shemwell Consider Adding a Baby to Their Family of 11 Kids

Spencer and Erica Shemwell are considering adding another baby to their blended family — but not everyone is excited about the possibility of them having a 12th child.

On Tuesday's upcoming season finale of The Blended Bunch, Erica's brother, Quinn, asks his sister if she's pregnant. Though she's not expecting, Erica, 33, tells him "there's always a chance" that it could happen in the future — an answer that Quinn considers to be "selfish."

"We haven't decided for sure yet," says Spencer, as Erica adds, "it's not now."

Upon hearing the idea, Quinn, who feels that his brother-in-law is "baby hungry," doesn't hold back from sharing his honest opinions.

"This idea of having another baby between each other, it frightens me, it terrifies me. It makes me want to vomit to think that they are even thinking about it," Quinn tells cameras. "Erica, being a mom of 11 children and being pregnant is on another level. Like, you're crazy."

In March, TLC audiences first met Spencer, 32, and Erica, who are both widowed and have a combined 11 children.

Prior to the couple's introduction, mother of seven Erica — mom to Landon, 12, Emma, 10, Lily, 9, Sophie, 8, Tanner, 6, Amelia, 5, and Caleb, 3 — lost her husband, Tony, to cancer, while Spencer's wife Aimee — with whom he shared Brayden, 12, Harper, 8, Avery, 6, and Bexley, 4 — died in a car crash. Following their devastating losses, Erica and Spencer met via an online widower support group, where their love story began. After 13 months, the couple said "I do."

Throughout the season, Quinn has been vocal with his concerns and opinions about the pair's marriage, including his skepticism about Spencer's true intentions. "When Erica and Spencer started dating each other and got engaged and basically married in no time at all, I was shocked, I was upset, I was not really excited," he said on a previous episode.

And now, he is continuing to not hold back from sharing his candid perspective.

"I would love to have a little baby," says Spencer in the clip.

"Oh, that's interesting," Quinn tells Erica about her and Spencer being open to having a newborn down the line. "We should talk."

As Erica reminds him that he's not the one who would have to be pregnant, Quinn replies: "I will feel like I'm pregnant with you if you do. So don't do it 'cause I don't want to be pregnant."

After Quinn encourages his sibling to "take your time, please," Erica says that she and Spencer will be the ultimate decision-makers if and when the time comes.

"Well, we'll make the choice that's best for our family, either way, it will be what's best for family like we always do," she tells Quinn.

But Quinn still thinks the possibility of them becoming parents again is "reckless" and "selfish."

"I think it's reckless to have another child and I think it's selfish to the other 11 kids that they have," he says in a confessional. " ... Spencer and Erica oftentimes forget that they have 11 children because they are happily in love, they're newlyweds. You guys are clowns, you are kids. What are you thinking? You don't know what's right for you or your family and I'm going to put my foot down and say, 'You can't have another kid.'"