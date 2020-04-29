Al Roker thought Blacklist star James Spader "was just being nice" when he asked the Today show co-host to be on the show, he tells PEOPLE

The Blacklist Superfan Al Roker Guest Stars on the 150th Episode: ‘The Mind Boggles’

Someone new made it onto The Blacklist.

For the NBC crime drama’s 150th episode, The Blacklist superfan and Today show co-anchor Al Roker will make a special appearance.

“I am a huge fan of The Blacklist and of James Spader,” Roker, 65, tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue of the show’s star. “When James would come on Today, he’d always say, ‘Would you like to do a guest spot one day?’ And I thought he was just being nice.”

But 60-year-old Spader wasn’t taking pity on Roker. “Now here I am playing — wait for it — Al Roker!” the morning show co-host says. “The mind boggles.”

The May 8 milestone episode will see the Task Force investigating a kidnapping executed by seemingly impossible abductors and Dembe (Hisham Tawfiq) landing in a perilous situation. Meanwhile, a recent health scare will cause Red (Spader) to start to consider who might succeed him. Along with Roker, Tom Wopat and Laila Robins will guest star.

Roker has also appeared as himself in other NBC series, including 30 Rock, Seinfeld, and Will & Grace, as well as multiple Sharknado films.

The Blacklist, now in its seventh season, airs Fridays (8 p.m. ET) on NBC.