'The Blacklist' Will End After Upcoming 10th Season: 'It's Been Incredibly Fun'

The final season of The Blacklist premieres Feb. 26 on NBC

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as digital news writer, spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed to E! Online, HollywoodLife, Discover Los Angeles, Oscar.com and Hollywood.com. She appeared on air at AfterBuzz TV. She began her journalism career as an intern at Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's in communications and received a Master's in journalism from the University of Southern California.

Published on February 1, 2023 02:37 PM
THE BLACKLIST -- "The Avenging Angel (#49)" Episode 904 -- Pictured: James Spader as Raymond "Red" Reddington
Photo: Will Hart/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

The Blacklist is coming to an end.

The popular NBC series is set to wrap for good after its tenth season, which premieres Feb. 26, the network announced on Wednesday. The show will also celebrate its 200th episode on March 19.

"After 10 years, hundreds of Blacklist cases and more than 200 episodes produced, we're honored to reach our conclusion," said executive producer John Eisendrath said in a statement. "It's been incredibly fun to create the strange, devious and delightful Blacklisters to challenge Raymond Reddington and our FBI Task Force each week."

He continued, "We would like to thank everyone at NBC and Sony, our extraordinary crew who make the impossible happen every day, our endlessly inventive writers and producers, and our remarkable cast who brought life to these characters. We appreciate our dedicated fanbase who came along for this wonderful ride and are excited to share this final season with them."

With the announcement, NBC shared a first look at the final season of The Blacklist which promises one "last ride" for U.S. Naval Intelligence officer Raymond "Red" Reddington (James Spader).

"It isn't often that a series resonates so deeply with an audience that it airs for 10 seasons, but The Blacklist proved to be a perfect combination of highly talented producers, stellar writing, a cast that never failed to deliver and a crew that always rose to the occasion," Lisa Katz, president of scripted content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a statement. "A huge thank you to our partners at Sony, everyone from the past decade who made this show an integral part of NBC's storied history and, of course, a special nod to James Spader, whose performance remains nothing short of spectacular."

Jason Clodfelter, the Co-President of Sony Pictures Television Studios, added: "We thank our wonderful partners at NBC for a remarkable 10 seasons of 'The Blacklist,' the series that introduced the world to Raymond Reddington, brilliantly portrayed by James Spader. James has led a multi-talented and diverse cast that also featured legendary guest stars and hundreds of Blacklisters who made us all root for this anti-hero. We tip our Reddington hat to the dedicated production staff, hard-working crew and talented writers. The unpredictable plot twists have produced a legacy TV show that served to entertain a worldwide audience and as we enter the final season, we can't wait for audiences to see how Raymond Reddington takes a final bow."

THE BLACKLIST -- "Lady Luck (#69)" Episode 616 -- Pictured: James Spader as Raymond "Red" Reddington
Virginia Sherwood/NBC

The Blacklist star Spader confirmed that the crime thriller would be back for a tenth season during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last year.

"We just got picked up just this afternoon," he told host Jimmy Fallon in February 2022. "Everyone was hustling around to try and do it so we could announce it on the show. We just got picked up for a tenth season."

As fans of The Blacklist will know, the show — which premiered in 2013 — chronicles Red who disappeared off the grid and became one of FBI's 10 Most Wanted Fugitives. After he surrendered to authorities, he offered a blacklist of criminals to the FBI.

The final season will pick up as Red faces a new threat after he eliminated Liz Keen's (Megan Boone) murder. In the season 9 finale, No. 84 from the blacklist escaped prison and told other fugitives that Red is an FBI informant putting him at risk as they seek "lethal revenge."

THE BLACKLIST -- "Benjamin T. Okara (#183)" Episode 905 -- Pictured: (l-r) Hisham Tawfiq as Dembe Zuma, James Spader as Raymond "Red" Reddington
Will Hart/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

The new season will also see Anya Banerjee join the cast of The Blacklist, TVLine reported.

The actress is set to play Siya Malik — active Intelligence Officer for the U.K.'s Secret Intelligence Service known as MI6 — who is the daughter of the late late Meera Malik (Parminder Nagra), who died in season 1.

Spader and Banerjee will be joined by returning cast members Diego Klattenhoff, Hisham Tawfiq, and Harry Lennix.

The final season of The Blacklist premieres Feb. 26 at 10 PM ET on NBC.

