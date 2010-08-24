The Biggest Loser Returns – With a Twist
The Biggest Loser is back! A new crop of contestants will be heading to the Ranch for season 10 of the hit weight-loss competition. But there’s a twist.
The theme of the new season, which premieres Sept. 21 (8 p.m. ET) on NBC, is “paying it forward,” according to a press release from the network. Instead of having the heavyweight hopefuls come to them, trainers Bob Harper and Jillian Michaels and host Alison Sweeney are going to seven U.S. cities – Detroit, Los Angeles, Portland, Atlanta, Phoenix, Oklahoma City and Boston – to lead “community fitness challenges like a one-mile race or a 500 step-up competition,” the release says.
Three potential Biggest Loser contestants will be participating. “The two candidates who complete their fitness challenge first win a spot at the Ranch,” the release says. “Those who don’t make it will get a chance to vie for a spot on the show in a later episode.”
Among the contestants competing on The Biggest Loser season 10 are pediatric physical therapist Rick DeRoque (350 lbs.), bridal consultant Jessica Delfs (282 lbs.), vocalist Montina Cooper (287 lbs.), who sings back up for Beyoncé, and life coach Corey Pinkerton (391 lbs.).