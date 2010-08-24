The Biggest Loser Returns – With a Twist

The Biggest Loser is back! A new crop of contestants will be heading to the Ranch for season 10 of the hit weight-loss competition. But there’s a twist.

The theme of the new season, which premieres Sept. 21 (8 p.m. ET) on NBC, is “paying it forward,” according to a press release from the network. Instead of having the heavyweight hopefuls come to them, trainers Bob Harper and Jillian Michaels and host Alison Sweeney are going to seven U.S. cities – Detroit, Los Angeles, Portland, Atlanta, Phoenix, Oklahoma City and Boston – to lead “community fitness challenges like a one-mile race or a 500 step-up competition,” the release says.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Three potential Biggest Loser contestants will be participating. “The two candidates who complete their fitness challenge first win a spot at the Ranch,” the release says. “Those who don’t make it will get a chance to vie for a spot on the show in a later episode.”