The Biggest Surprises from Kelly Ripa's Memoir, 'Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories'

In her new book Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories, out today, the television host, 51, opens up about her relationship with former co-host Regis Philbin and gets personal about marrying husband Mark Consuelos five days after a breakup, their sex life and becoming an empty nesters after their three children left the house.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host also shares her aging philosophy.

She found out Regis Philbin was leaving Live! on air

Ripa found out her longtime co-host was leaving the show when he announced it "on live TV" in January 2011.

She quickly realized that his exit wasn't about her. "He had his reasons for leaving the show. Nobody gets that more than me," she writes.

However, she wishes that she had not become "a target" following his departure. She writes that she was not to blame, especially when she was "the only person kept out of the room, when that huge show-changing decision was being made."

After he left, Ripa felt "suddenly responsible" for the success of the show, all by herself. She adds that she was "invited back to the show many times, but always declined." (He did appear in a 2015 Halloween episode though.)

She went to therapy after becoming unhappy at work

Ripa sought therapy after she believed she was suffering from depression but her therapist informed that she thought her job was making her "miserable."

"At that time, a different time, a pre-#metoo #timesup time, a pre-women belong in the room where decisions are being made, I. Was. Miserable," she writes.

She adds that she left the office "without a prescription but with some breathing techniques for when s— really hit the fan."

She struggled with finding balance as a working mom

Ripa shares that it was difficult to miss school events when her children — Michael, 25, Lola, 21, and Joaquin, 19 — were growing up due to work commitments.

"Twenty-plus years ago, when my children were small, women really didn't mention their needs as working mothers," she explains. "Probably because that would have been met with scorn and a possible demotion or pay decrease."

The television personality said that was left to "push down the guilt" of missing school functions and act like she was "managing it all."

She and Mark Consuelos broke up five days before they eloped

Ripa revealed Consuelos that ended their relationship just days before they eloped in 1996, adding that she "had never really been dumped" before their split.

She felt "part rage, part indignation, part I'll show you what you lost."

A few days later, after being forced to be together backstage at, coincidentally, Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee, the All My Children costars returned his apartment to have sex and later went for pizza where he popped the question.

She writes that he suggested, "We have tomorrow and Thursday off. Why don't we fly to Vegas and get married?"

After a back and forth at the restaurant, Ripa and Consuelos flew to Vegas together to tie the knot.

She passed out during sex with her husband after welcoming their first child

Ripa recalls falling unconscious while having sex with her husband after giving her birth to the couple's first child.

She adds that she was taken to the hospital by paramedics following the incident and didn't want to admit what had happened.

She writes, "Am I supposed to tell a complete stranger that I was having S-E-X with my husband and felt a knife penetrate my internal organs? I had a hard time telling my ob-gyn that I thought I was pregnant."

She was later told that an ovarian cyst ruptured, causing the pain.

She uses Botox sparingly

Ripa started using Botox "the old-fashion way — in my armpits because I was told it would help with chronic sweating."

She says that she didn't get Botox in her face until rumors of plastic surgery calmed down and she realized she "must look like s—."

After receiving the injections, she saw an immediate difference. She writes, "All like magic the elevens in between my eyebrows vanished before my very eyes. So did my crow's feet."

"There were things that really bothered me about my appearance. I smile and laugh a lot, which is good emotionally but terrible when it comes to laugh lines," she continues. "I find it ironic that the happier a person feels, the older it can make them look."

She admits that she was "officially a convert" and still uses Botox "sparingly."

Her advice is "when it comes to the face, less is more."

She had a cosmetic procedure on her neck during the pandemic

Ripa opens up about having a cosmetic procedure on her neck after online commentators said her "neck was starting to resemble a vagina" and she began "comparing my neck to other necks out there", especially during zoom meetings.

She admits that she noticed "necks that appeared to be aging in reverse," and decided to take action. She writes, "I'm all about being protective with small, instrumental and preventative changes, rather than the full Silence of the Lambs situation down the line."

She shares that following the procedure, she "took a Valium, as prescribed by my doctor, to calm neck muscles enough to swallow…my pride."

She drank vodka and took a Xanax before speaking at 2015 GLAAD Media Awards

In 2015, Anderson Cooper was presenting Ripa with the GLAAD Excellence in Media Award and she agreed to make a speech despite her "horrible fear of public speaking."

Before the speech, Ripa's producing partner Albert Bianchini offered her a "kloony" which she declined and instead asked for a vodka martini.

With her nerves still high, Anderson said, "If you're nervous, a half a Xanax won't hurt."

She writes, "Without thinking, I slipped whatever it was into my bone-dry mouth and washed it down with the rest of Albert's gimlet. On an empty stomach no less. What could possibly go wrong?"

After Cooper's introduction, Ripa took the stage and was "immediately high, so I have no recollection of it whatsoever."

According to Ripa, the speech can still be found on YouTube "if you want a laugh."

She and Mark Have Embraced Being Empty Nesters

Ripa opens up about her and Consuelos becoming empty nesters after her children Michael, Lola, and Joaquin left the family's home.

The couple's youngest child Joaquin moved out last year and is now a sophomore at the University of Michigan. Lola, a singer now studying abroad in London, and Michael, an actor and producer, are both living on their own.

The television host says she and Mark are adjusting and enjoying time as a couple.

During a beach out, the couple was able to discuss "our future as parents who now have more freedom than were used to."

