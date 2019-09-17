The Big Bang Theory to Stream Exclusively on HBO Max: 'Laughter Has Legs!'

Bazinga!

Fans who just can’t get enough of The Big Bang Theory will have to subscribe to the upcoming WarnerMedia streaming platform, HBO Max, to binge-watch their favorite comedy series.

On Tuesday, HBO Max announced that it had secured the exclusive streaming rights to the beloved sitcom, which premiered in 2007 and concluded last May. Fans will be able to watch all 12 season (279 episodes) of the show on the new WarnerMedia streaming platform, which is set to launch in the spring of 2020.

The deal also included an extension of TBS’s rerun rights, allowing the cable service to continue airing the show through 2028.

Throughout 12 seasons, Big Bang Theory became one of the networks highest-rated shows — and one of television’s most successful sitcoms.

“It’s not every day you get to extend the run of a cultural phenomenon that reaches nearly 35 million viewers on TBS alone every month,” Kevin Reilly, chief content officer of HBO Max and president of TBS, TNT and truTV, said in a statement. “Through HBO Max and TBS, fans will have access to this beloved comedy for generations to come.”

The nerdy comedy followed the lives of Leonard Holfstadter (Johnny Galecki), Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons), Penny (Kaley Cuoco), Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg), Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik), Bernadette Rostenkowski-Wolowitz (Melissa Rauch), Rajesh “Raj” Koothrappali (Kunal Nayyar), and Stuart Bloom (Kevin Sussman).

While fans were sad to see their favorite show end, there was an overwhelmingly positive reaction to the show’s finale.

“WHAT A HEART FELT, GENUINE, TEAR JERKER OF AN ENDING @bigbangtheory I loved every minute of this episode. I will miss this show more than you know. THANK YOU for the last 12 years,” one fan tweeted at the time.

Chuck Lorre, The Big Bang Theory‘s co-creator, first announced in August of 2018 that the long-running show would be coming to an end. In a statement, he said he was excited to see it live on with HBO Max and TBS.

“I am forever grateful to have been part of something as extraordinary as The Big Bang Theory,” Lorre said. “All of us, — Bill Prady, Steven Molaro, Steve Holland, and the amazing writing staff, cast and crew, recognize that 12 seasons of laughter is a gift to be cherished.”

“And now we are extremely excited that TBBT will be joining the HBO Max lineup and be available to both existing and future fans of the show,” he added. “Laughter has legs!”

The Big Bang Theory continues to air in the evenings on TBS.