A Tearful Goodbye! The Big Bang Theory Cast Films Their Final Episode

After 12 seasons, The Big Bang Theory is literally going out with a bang — and plenty of tears!

On Tuesday, the beloved cast taped their 279th and final episode in front of a live studio audience. And needless to say, the emotions were running high.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The cast walked hand-in-hand before their final curtain bow as they geared up to film their last scenes together.

“I can’t handle this,” Kaley Cuoco, who plays Penny, yelled to the crowd while fighting back tears.

Later on during the taping, Johnny Galecki addressed the audience and said the past 12 seasons have been “a dream come true.”

“You’ve been the best fans,” said an emotional Galecki, 43, who plays Leonard on the show.

“The Big Bang Theory will live on in our hearts forever,” Cuoco added.

The actress also shared an Instagram photo of cast embracing one another in a hug as they shot their “last group scene.”

RELATED: Johnny Galecki Shares Tearful Photo from Final Big Bang Theory Table Read: ‘So Very Sad’

Galecki expressed a similar sentiment on Instagram, writing “More feelings than words can express.”

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

“Knock, knock, knock, thank you… Thank you, apartment 4A, for being a home to so many dreams come true, to so many friendships made,” Jim Parsons posted on Instagram ahead of filming. “And thank YOU, ALL of you – yes, YOU, reading this right NOW! As we get ready to tape our final episode tonight, to walk in and out of this apartment door for the last time, it is hard to find the words to articulate what a profound experience this has been. But the words ‘love’ and ‘gratitude’ come to mind… so love and gratitude to all of you. ALL of you. Thank you.”

RELATED: Big Bang Theory Cast Performs Epic Flash Mob for Studio Audience Ahead of Series Finale

Galecki uploaded a tearful photo to his Instagram last week, after the show’s final table reading.

“This morning was not an easy one,” Galecki wrote alongside the photo. “The final table reading for The Big Bang Theory. So very sad. So very grateful.”

He wasn’t the only cast member moved to tears during the final table reading. Cuoco also shared a series of emotional photos on her Instagram. In one, she is visibly crying while holding the script to the finale episode, captioning the image, “Post table read for The Big Band Theory finale episode.”

The Big Bang Theory will air its final episode on May 16.