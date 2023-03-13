'The Bear' Season 2 Teaser Reveals When Show Is Coming Back: 'It's Not a Reopening, It's a Rebirth'

The Bear is coming back for season 2 — and The Beef is undergoing a total transformation.

In a new teaser released Sunday for the FX series' second installment, which will premiere in June, the show returns to Chicago and sees The Beef's staff members reckoning with its impending closure.

In brief clips, each of the characters process and help in the wake of head chef Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto's (Jeremy Allen White) decision to close his family's iconic Chicago sandwich shop, The Original Beef of Chicagoland. A classically trained chef and star in the fine dining world, Carmy took over the family's shop in the wake of his brother's death at the start of the show's first season.

The teaser shows The Beef's manager, Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), staring through a kitchen window and Carmy's sister Natalie (Abby Elliott) taking down the last plaque remaining on the restaurant's walls.

In the kitchen, Marcus (Lionel Boyce) boxes up utensils, Ebraheim (Edwin Lee Gibson) stands in an empty storage freezer and Tina (Liza Colón-Zayas) lays plastic wrap over kitchen equipment.

Neil (Matty Matheson) wipes his brow, The Beef newcomer Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) mops while looking through a hole in the kitchen wall and Carmy takes off his apron.

The head chef can be heard asking what kind of style the new restaurant should have. "Family style? Two tops? Booths?"

As the teaser wraps up, Sydney asks Carmy, "What do you call it?" sparking a question of whether the restaurant's name will change in the new season.

A hand-written note hanging on the iconic Chicago restaurant's door reads, "The Beef is closed. Thank you for your patronage."

In a tweet sharing the teaser, the show wrote of the second season, "It's not a reopening, it's a rebirth."

Jeremy Allen White in The Bear. Matt Dinerstein/FX

Though there's no confirmed storyline for the FX show's second season — which FX revealed would consist of 10 episodes — viewers know that the restaurant will be changing from The Beef to become The Bear, thanks in large part to a large sum of money Carmy's brother left hidden in tomato cans in the restaurant.

"In terms of the restaurant changing, it's not that they're going to lose all the charm of the restaurant," creator Christopher Storer said in an interview with Esquire. "We're going to deal with this in season 2. It's more like: 'How can we do this and maybe make some money? And maybe make it easier? And maybe — maybe — start from a place that's not f---ed?'"

The Bear has garnered acclaim from critics and fans alike since it premiered. Celebrities like Mindy Kaling have shared their love of the story — and its recipes — as they've made their own efforts to duplicate some of Carmy's concoctions from the show in real life.

"It looks so freaking delicious and so I thought I would make it and transport myself into the world of the Chicago food scene," Kaling, 43, said in an Instagram video shared in August where she recreated the spaghetti dish White's character made in the first season's final episode.

At this year's Golden Globe Awards, White's work on the FX series was acknowledged as he took home the award for best musical or comedy actor.

"My cast and crew: if I'm good, it is because you are good so thank you, thank you so much," he continued before giving a sweet shoutout to his friends and colleagues. "You've changed my life. I am incredibly, incredibly, grateful."

That night White, 32, said he hadn't "read anything" in regards to questions about the show's upcoming second season's storyline, adding that he'd been "bothering" the creator Christopher Storer "all night."

The Bear was renewed for a second season less than a month after its June 2022 premiere. Season 1 is currently streaming on Hulu.