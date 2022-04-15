The Bachelor's Rachael Kirkconnell Jokes She 'Didn't Make' Boyfriend Matt James' Book: 'Next Time'

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Matt James' upcoming memoir, First Impressions: Off-Screen Conversations With a Bachelor on Race, Family, and Forgiveness, is out May 3

Matt James has a memoir coming out next month — but his romance with girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell apparently failed to make the cut.

On her Instagram Stories Thursday, the 25-year-old Bachelor winner shared a video of herself with James' new book, First Impressions: Off-Screen Conversations With a Bachelor on Race, Family, and Forgiveness. Kirkconnell pretended to cry while explaining how she "didn't make it."

After pretending to wipe away a tear, Kirkconnell added: "Maybe next time."

But James does, in fact, open up about his experiences with Kirkconnel in the book debuting on May 3. In an excerpt recently published by Cosmopolitan, the 30-year-old recalled what transpired between them after Kirkconnell's offscreen scandal occurred.

Kirkconnell, who was a frontrunner on James' historic Bachelor season last year, came under fire after racially insensitive photos of her at a 2018 antebellum plantation-themed fraternity formal resurfaced online. She was also accused of other racially inappropriate behaviors, including allegedly liking racist social media posts and wearing a Native American costume.

"She mentioned that some things about her past had popped up on the web, but I shrugged it off and told her not to worry about it," the excerpt read. "The Twitter mob would have a new target soon enough. Then the picture dropped."

When Kirkconnell reached out thereafter, James initially stood by her: "I knew the woman I'd chosen to be with. Celebrity gossip, no matter how sensitive, wouldn't shape my opinion of her."

James "didn't recognize the role that race would play between" the pair, but he recognized that he's Black at the end of the day. "My partner would need to understand that — not just the fact of my race but also its many implications," he added,

Though Kirkconnell issued an apology amid the controversy, the duo eventually called it quits. While announcing the split during The Bachelor's After the Final Rose special, James said it was "devastating and heartbreaking."

One month after their breakup was publicized, James told PEOPLE that he was "pursuing" a relationship with Kirkconnell again.

While discussing the state of their relationship with Extra last August, the twosome said they prefer to "focus on each other" these days.

"It was a bit of a journey," Kirkconnell said of the pair's path toward reconciliation. "But I think we're in a really good place. We've had a lot of love come our way, but I like to think that even though people have been super, super nice, we just like to focus on each other and put all of that aside and let that outside noise stay a little more quiet these days. So it's been good though, we've been good."