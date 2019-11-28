The Bachelor's Peter Weber Shows Off His Scar Almost 2 Months After Face Injury

Peter Weber is back in action!

The Bachelor star, 28, shared a video of himself in his pilot’s uniform on Wednesday evening after enjoying a quick flight.

“Feels good to be back in the sky! Needed that, skies of Virginia, my home state,” Weber said. “About to knock out, may or may not order Dominos before, but don’t judge. All right, night guys.”

Weber also shared a photo of the plane’s cockpit, writing, “Feels sooo good to be back.”

In the video, there is a small scar visible on Weber’s forehead. Nearly two months ago, he fell and cut his face while playing golf in Costa Rica during production of the reality show. He got stitches and quickly resumed filming his journey to find love. Last month, he was spotted posing for photos with fans while wearing a bandage on his forehead.

Earlier this week, ABC released a promo for The Bachelor showing Weber reuniting with ex Hannah Brown.

“I’m so confused right now. What are you doing here?” Weber asked Dancing with the Stars champion Brown, 25.

“I’m making decisions for my heart,” Brown told him. “Because I know there’s still something there. And I would do anything for a relationship.”

Weber proceeded to invite Brown to join the women competing on his upcoming season.

“Hannah Brown, what I’m about to say is extremely crazy. What would you say if I asked you to come and be part of the house?” Weber asked a smiling Brown as he rubbed her back.

The airplane pilot from Westlake Village, California, placed third on Brown’s season of The Bachelorette. Weber won viewers’ hearts all the way to his devastating elimination during the show’s finale, and fans had been ramping up their impassioned pleas for him to become Bachelor on social media.