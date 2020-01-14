Watch The Bachelor's Peter Weber Break Up with Strangers on an Escalator: 'I Have to Let You Go'

Peter Weber is now the master at saying goodbye.

During Monday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the television host decided to give the Bachelor lead some practice in the art of breaking up with someone.

“One of the most important skills a Bachelor has to have is the ability to end a relationship,” said Kimmel, 52. “Nothing makes perfect like practice.”

Kimmel sent Weber to The Grove in Los Angeles and tasked the 28-year-old with ending things with complete strangers while riding down an escalator.

And things went … about as well as expected.

At times, Weber got straight to the point.

“I think deep we both know that this is never going to work. When we get down there, I think I’m just going to walk off this escalator and out of your life,” he told one shopper.

“Just so you know, it’s not you, it’s me,” he told another. “But also you a little bit.”

Image zoom Jimmy Kimmel/ Youtube

Other times, he offered an explanation for the split.

“I just feel like we’ve shared so much in these last three seconds,” he told one stranger “It’s been, like, an amazing journey for me. So, I want you to know that, but I think I have to let you go now.”

And of course, there were a few one-liners.

“I think I want to start riding with other people,” he told one woman.

While most people laughed off the strange encounter, others were rightfully confused.

“Oh God! That look that he just gave me,” a nervous Weber said after calling it quits with one suspicious man.

During Monday’s episode of The Bachelor, Weber bid an emotional farewell to his ex, Hannah Brown after she admitted that she still had feelings for him.

“I can’t do this,” he said just as the two seemed like they were about to kiss.

Image zoom Eric McCandless/ABC

“I wanted to kiss her, yes,” he told the cameras afterward. “That’s what I was feeling. That’s what I wanted to do. I mean, it wasn’t that long ago that we broke up, so I guess it’s okay to feel this way.”

“I probably didn’t handle this the right way today,” he admitted. “I am trying to figure out what the hell my heart wants, and I’m just really scared that I’m not where I need to be for this.”

The Bachelor airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.