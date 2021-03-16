Kelley Flanagan had an on-and-off relationship with Peter Weber following her departure as fifth runner-up on the pilot’s season of the ABC series

The Bachelor’s Kelley Flanagan Says There Were ‘Non-Negotiable’ Factors That Went Into Peter Weber Split

Former Bachelor Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan are officially at the end of their on-again, off-again relationship.

During an appearance on former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe's Off the Vine podcast Tuesday, Flanagan, 29, discussed what led to her and Weber, 29, calling off their relationship for good last month.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"On my end, there were just a lot of non-negotiables in the relationship that they essentially were seeming to be worked on or saying that they were going to be worked on or changed, and actions kind of speak louder than words," Flanagan said.

Image zoom Credit: Kelley Flanagan/Instagram

She continued, "If there is something that I saw as disrespectful in a relationship, I would speak on it and I was pretty vocal. I think communication is huge in a relationship and there were things that essentially I would be like 'Hey look, this makes me feel like s—, this makes me feel this way.'"

Flanagan added that discussions around her non-negotiables "weren't really changing."

Flanagan told Bristowe, 35, that she had asked Weber not to post about their New Year's Eve breakup because she hadn't had a chance to tell her friends and family.

"I think there was some kind of mental thing going on [with him] essentially saying like 'I had to do this in 2020,'" she recalled. "Like you do whatever you want, but I'll post it when I feel comfortable." The lawyer opened up about their split for the first time on Jan. 3.

Things took a turn "maybe a week" after their split, Flanagan said. "Then he essentially tried to like get back together and was trying to work on things and I was pretty, pretty hesitant towards all of it," she continued. "He's telling me like, 'I love you, I want to get back together with you.' "

After Valentine's Day, the couple called it quits again.

Will you accept this rose? Sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly Bachelor Nation newsletter to get the latest news on The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and everything in between.

"I don't think I will be in communication with him," she told Bristowe. "It's a place in my past, I'm focusing on my future wishes. I don't think it was the healthiest thing for me to keep [my] past and [my] future and I wish him well."

RELATED VIDEO: Peter Weber Shows Off His DIY Decorating Skills in New NYC Bachelor Pad: 'Find Me on TaskRabbit'

As for her plans to move to New York City months after Weber moved there, Flanagan joked, "It's a big city, we'll be fine."