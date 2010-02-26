The Bachelor‘s Jason Mesnick and Molly Malaney Set to Wed

Bachelor star Jason Mesnick and former contestant Molly Malaney are set to tie the knot Saturday, PEOPLE has learned.

The private ceremony and reception will be featured in a two-hour TV special, The Bachelor: Jason and Molly’s Wedding, which will air Monday, March 8 on ABC.

Successful Bachelorette couples Trista and Ryan Sutter and Jillian Harris and Ed Swiderski will be on hand to see Mesnick and Malaney exchange vows. The outdoor ceremony will take place at the breathtaking Terranea Resort, located on the coast of Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif.

Mesnick, 33, and Malaney, 25, got engaged in New Zealand last October after enduring a tumultuous turn of events following the season finale of The Bachelor last year.

On the show’s finale, Mesnick sent Malaney home and proposed to another finalist, Melissa Rycroft, before changing his mind. He then publicly dumped Rycroft on the After the Final Rose special and pledged his allegiance to Malaney.

Rycroft, a correspondent for Good Morning America, rebounded nicely by reuniting with her longtime boyfriend Tye Strickland — and the couple married in December.

Mesnick and Malaney currently reside in Seattle.