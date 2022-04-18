The Bachelor's Hannah Ann Sluss Says Her Parents 'Adore' Her Boyfriend Jake Funk

Hannah Ann Sluss has her parent's seal of approval.

The former Bachelor alum recently took a major step in her relationship with NFL star Jake Funk when they met each other's families.

"I met his parents," she told E! News. "Then that next week, had my parents come out from Tennessee. They made the trip out to California and they met him and then also his parents all within the same day, which was really fun."

And after getting to meet Funk and spend time with his family, Sluss said her parents gave their approval of the relationship.

"They adore him. They think he's like, such a great fit for me," she said.

In the chat, Sluss, 25, opened up about her bond with Funk, 24, calling him her "best friend."

"I don't want to change anything about him. I mean, he's my best friend and we just truly enjoy being around each other," she said.

Hannah Ann Sluss Hannah Ann Sluss | Credit: Hannah Ann Sluss/Instagram

Sluss confirmed her relationship with Funk in February. While the couple has kept their relationship relatively low profile, the couple has started posting about each other more on their respective social media accounts.

Most recently, the reality star shared snaps from her Mexico vacation with Funk.

"Can we stay another night? Please @jakefunk34 🥺⁣💛☀️🌴," Sluss captioned a series of photos.