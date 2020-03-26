The Bachelor's Hannah Ann Sluss Deletes Photos of Peter Weber from Instagram

Hannah Ann Sluss is leaving her relationship with Peter Weber in the past.

More than two weeks after Sluss confronted Weber on the Bachelor‘s After the Final Rose special about their failed engagement, the 23-year-old model is ready for a clean slate — both literally and figuratively.

As of early Thursday afternoon, the Tennessee native no longer has any pictures of Weber on her Instagram account. First spotted by Cosmopolitan, Sluss has deleted all memories of Weber from the social media platform.

Her decision to erase all photos of Weber off of her account shouldn’t come as a surprise, though.

During the March 10 Bachelor finale, viewers watched as Weber proposed to Sluss, who said yes. But their engagement was short-lived, as Weber, 28, had second thoughts about saying goodbye to finalist Madison Prewett. Ultimately, his conflicted emotions resulted in Sluss giving her Neil Lane ring back and ending the engagement.

Image zoom Hannah Ann Sluss and Peter Weber Maarten de Boer/ABC via Getty;

While sitting side-by-side in the Bachelor studio, Sluss didn’t hold back from confronting her ex-fiancé about his actions. “You knew how serious I was about an engagement, you knew me saying yes to you, I was always going to stand by you, even through the worst,” she said. “You told me things that kept me with you. Even after our breakup, you reached out to my parents saying that you were just processing your emotions and that you wished more that anything we had met outside of reality TV. How does that make any sense? You signed up to be the Bachelor. You told me these things that I held onto.”

RELATED: Why Bachelor Peter Weber Proposed to Hannah Ann Despite His ‘Heartbreak’ over Madison

She later added, “Word of advice, if you want to be with a woman, you need to become a real man.”

At the wrap of the two-night finale, Weber and Prewett announced that they would be giving their relationship another shot and were taking it day-by-day. Sure enough, the pair announced days later that they had mutually decided to part ways.

Image zoom Hannah Ann Sluss and Peter Weber Hannah Ann Sluss/Instagram

Sluss’ move to delete all photos of Weber also comes as new photos of the former Bachelor and contestant Kelley Flanagan have surfaced.

On Wednesday, the pilot, who lives in Los Angeles, spent time with Flanagan in her hometown of Chicago (which is currently under a stay at home order as the coronavirus continues to spread across the country).

The two were spotted hanging out along the Riverwalk, an eyewitness confirmed to PEOPLE. They were joined by Dustin Kendrick, Weber’s fellow Bachelorette contestant from Hannah Brown‘s season.

The eyewitness said Weber and Flanagan didn’t kiss but seemed comfortable together, with Weber resting his leg in her lap at one point.

And in photos obtained by TMZ, the two appeared even closer as he slung her across his shoulder.

Reps for ABC, Weber and Flanagan did not respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

Image zoom Kelley Flanagan and Peter Weber John Fleenor via Getty; Eric McCandless via Getty

Flanagan, a lawyer from Chicago, came in fifth on Weber’s season. After she attended the live in-studio portion of the finale earlier this month, fans speculated they had secretly reignited their romance. Gushing comments from his mom Barbara only fueled the rumors, but Flanagan, 27, set the record straight in an interview with E! News.

RELATED: The Bachelor‘s Peter Weber Spotted with Kelley Flanagan in Chicago

“I have heard that,” she said of the rumor. “I heard that I’m pregnant and I also heard that I’m with Peter right now.”

“I’m not with Peter,” she clarified. “I promise I’m not dating Peter.”

While only time will tell if Weber and Flanagan are indeed rekindling their connection, Sluss, who has since relocated to Los Angeles, is happily “flyin’ solo.”



One day after the finale, she shared a photo of herself sitting with Chris Harrison at the finale and thanked “@abcnetwork and all the people involved in the show for making this difficult experience one that I could endure.”

RELATED: Hannah Ann Sluss Calls Bachelor Proposal Gown Her ’60 Day Fiancée’ Dress After Peter Weber Split

“I made a commitment to myself to be consistent, genuine, and truthful through this journey and I remained that way to the very end,” said Sluss.

“Allowing yourself to love someone is a vulnerable place to be, but I am thankful that I gave myself a chance in finding love regardless of the outcome,” she continued.

Sluss then encouraged “anyone looking for love to always stay true to you.”

“Don’t accept anything less than 100% of someone’s heart — YOU DESERVE IT!” she said. “Thank you from the bottom my heart for the love and support from old & new friends along the way. Your kind words brighten my day! Xo.”