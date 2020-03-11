The Bachelor's Hannah Ann Says Peter Weber Needing 'Closure' with Hannah Brown Was a 'Red Flag'

Hindsight is 20/20 for Hannah Ann Sluss.

The Bachelor star opened up about her headline-making breakup from former fiancé Peter Weber on Wednesday’s Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, revealing that she first got an inkling that their relationship wouldn’t work when he told her he needed closure with ex Hannah Brown.

“That was the first red flag,” said Sluss, 23. “I was questioning my own self because he was trying to convince me that it was something that he needed. And I’m like, ‘I just don’t quite feel settled with that.’ “

At the time, Sluss and Weber had just gotten engaged, with the 28-year-old pilot popping the question week earlier during a romantic trip to Australia.

But Weber also had history with Brown. They dated during her season of The Bachelorette, famously splitting after the having sex four times in a windmill. Though she’d go on to get engaged to Jed Wyatt, she called things off after learning he allegedly had a girlfriend back home in Nashville when he came on the show. And in the premiere episode of Weber’s season of The Bachelor, Brown stopped by and broke into tears, pulling Weber aside in private and telling him “I don’t know what I did.”

Ultimately, Brown didn’t end up staying to compete for Weber’s heart again. But even after he got engaged to Sluss, Weber felt the need to talk to Brown one more time to close that chapter and move on.

That didn’t sit well with Sluss, especially after she saw the scene between Weber and Brown on TV.

“He was trying to convince me that I should feel comfortable with that,” Sluss said. “We’re engaged! I wasn’t on a group date with him and Hannah Brown. I had not seen that episode of them all cozy-cozy, up in a couch, and her crying and possibly coming back. I had no idea! Like none! And so when he brought that up, I’m like, ‘Wait, what? I know she came back in the season, but can you explain more?”

“That was kind of when that episode was coming out. And I’m like, ‘Why should I feel comfortable with this? You don’t seem like you’re ready for any kind of commitment, let alone an engagement.”

Image zoom Hannah Ann Sluss, Peter Weber, and Hannah Brown ABC (2); Getty

Sluss would end up ripping into Weber during Tuesday’s After the Final Rose live episode of The Bachelor about how he handled things with Brown.

She also knocked him for not telling her about Madison Prewett, who had walked away from Weber ahead of the final rose ceremony after being unable to get past the heartbreak of knowing he was “intimate” during his Fantasy Suite dates with Sluss and Victoria Fuller.

“In the middle of a proposal, you downplayed that, so that I had no idea what I was saying yes to,” Sluss told Weber, in their first face-to-face. “That’s called being blindsided.”

“We’ve been through a lot together and I should have really picked up on the first red flag that you gave to me, was when you wanted to reach out to Hannah Brown to find closure with her,” Sluss said. “So really, looking back at it, our engagement involved three women. Me, you still being in love with Madison and proposing to me and you needing closure with Hanna Brown. That’s three women involved in our engagement that I was completely blindsided to.”

“Word of advice: if you want to be with a woman, you need to become a real man,” she said.

Image zoom Madison Prewett and Peter Weber John Fleenor/abc

In the end, Weber was reunited with Prewett, 23, to see where their relationship stood.

“I made a million and one mistakes, but like I know that I fell in love with you and I know that I said that I messed up … and I’m so sorry for that,” Weber told her. “But like I just haven’t fallen out of love with you. Obviously we hurt both of each other like crazy and obviously you’re here right now for a reason.”

“We can’t change the past, you know,” Prewett said. “And I know it was so difficult for you.”

The two then decided to give their relationship a “real shot,” though they insisted they would be doing so in private.

“I know how we both feel about each other. I think we’ll take it one step at a time, one day at a time is possibly the smartest,” he said. “That is the smartest way to go at this. I know that I have a lot of healing to do. I know she does, too. But the way I feel for you, that’s never changed and I never lost that. Whatever that means, whatever this turns into. Do we have a million and one obstacles? Yeah. Is it all uphill? Probably.”

“At this point, I don’t feel like it’s right to sit here and rehash all the things in the past,” Prewett said. “Honestly, this is about me and Peter, this is about our journey, this is something just he and I should be talking about.”