The Bachelor’s Demi Burnett Apologizes for Wearing a Jacket with the Confederate Flag on It

"I'm just so f—ing sorry because that is not what I stand for, that is not what I'm about. And I'm really mad that I ever wore it," the reality star said in a video this week

Demi Burnett is apologizing for previously wearing a jacket with a Confederate flag printed on it.

The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise alum shared a video on Twitter Monday to address the resurfaced photo and apologize for her "ignorance."

"People are telling me I shouldn't say anything, I'm gonna say something about this," Burnett, 25, began her video.

"So there's been this picture that's been resurfaced of me wearing a jacket that had a Confederate flag on it. The jacket was given to me by my ex — his dad, actually, gave it to me — and I had no idea like the weight that the Confederate flag held whenever I was wearing it," she said. "And I just wore it for that one night, it was a Yeezy jacket, I thought it was so cool, I was like, 'yeah, Yeezy!' And I didn't even like pay attention to that. That's ignorance. That's ignorant of me not to pay attention to the Confederate flag."

In 2013, Kanye West defended the jacket's design, saying that he was reclaiming the Confederate flag and making it his own, PEOPLE reported at the time.

"React how you want," he said in an interview with Los Angeles radio station 97.1 AMP at the time, after he was criticized for featuring the flag on merchandise for his Yeezus tour. "Any energy is good energy. You know the Confederate flag represented slavery in a way – that's my abstract take on what I know about it. So I made the song 'New Slaves.' So I took the Confederate flag and made it my flag. It's my flag. Now what are you going to do?"

While it's not clear when the photo of Burnett wearing the jacket was taken, it was shared on ex-boyfriend Slater Davis' Instagram Story, according to screen grabs circulating Twitter. She dated the musician for several months last year before they split in June.

Burnett continued in her video this week that it was "even more ignorant of me to not even know how harmful that is to people."

"So like, yeah, I royally f—ed up wearing that. And I am so f—ing sorry. Like, I'm disgusted with myself. I'm embarrassed. It doesn't even matter how I feel. I'm just so f—ing sorry because that is not what I stand for, that is not what I'm about. And I'm really mad that I ever wore it."

Burnett went on say that she has been "an ignorant, self-absorbed, sack of shit" for "most" of her life and "genuinely had no idea" what she was representing when she wore the jacket.

The reality star added that she is "disgusted" with herself for wearing it and that she knows "better now."

"Did not know better then. So really what I can say now is be better than me. Don't look up to me. Look up to being better than me," she said. "Cause I f—ing suck. And I really f—ing hate myself, like, for being ignorant. Cause this is the time to change the world, make it better, and I made it worse. So I'm really, really sorry."

Burnett's apology comes amid an ongoing controversy involving Bachelor franchise host Chris Harrison, who stepped away from the franchise after saying that current contestant Rachael Kirkconnell deserved "compassion" after some of her racist actions came to light in recent weeks.

In several social media posts, Kirkconnell was seen dressed in Native American attire as a costume and attending an antebellum plantation-themed ball. She apologized last week.