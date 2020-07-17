The Bachelor’s Colton Underwood Is 'Very Casually Dating' Actress Lucy Hale, Source Says

Colton Underwood and Lucy Hale are casually dating two months after his split from Cassie Randolph, a source confirms to PEOPLE.

“They’ve hung out a few times. They are very casually dating — it’s been so complicated to date (in general) during the pandemic," the source explains, adding that they connected over social media DMs.

The former Bachelor star, 28, and Pretty Little Liars actress, 31, were spotted out and about on a hike on Wednesday at the Paseo Miramar Trail in Los Angeles. In a photo obtained by TMZ, the two were seen walking side by side. Hale rocked a white tank top and gray camo leggings, as Underwood wore a black t-shirt and gray sweatpants. TMZ reports that the two have been on a few "casual hike dates." PEOPLE has reached out to their reps for comment.

But a day after the excursion, Hale told Entertainment Tonight that she is still single.

"I feel more single than ever, but it's fine," Hale told ET while promoting her new film, A Nice Girl Like You. "If anything during this time it's taught us — because I've done the whole thing basically alone and I used to hate being alone — I feel the only way I'm gonna date someone next is if they make my life better because I'm so happy right now having my own routine."

She added, "I'm on a dating site now and I still never met up with any of them because I'm too nervous ... Believe it or not, I'm really shy in that sense."

Hale also revealed that when the timing is right, she needs someone with a sense of humor.

"I physically do not have a type. I've dated everything cross the board," she explained, adding that she's looking for "someone who's confident and comfortable in their skin."

"There's so many insecure men out there and I can't do that. I've dated that. Don't want that," she added, before listing qualities she would like to have in a potential partner. "Work ethic, drive, passion. I don't care what you do, just love it. Do everything a hundred and ten percent. A good moral compass. Just a good person. It's very simple what I'm looking for, but that's hard. Simple qualities are harder to find."

"I'm not settling for anything less than what I'm looking for. Because why? Why would I?" said Hale, whose CW show Katy Keene was recently canceled after one season.

Back in 2018, the actress said she was eager to watch Underwood during his season of The Bachelor.

"I’m super excited that Colton’s the Bachelor," Hale told PEOPLE back in 2018. “He’s wholesome. He’s a good guy it seems like. He’s really beautiful to watch.”

Underwood is newly single after breaking up with girlfriend Randolph, 25, in May. They announced the news on social media, sharing respective Instagram posts about ending their relationship.

"Its [sic] been a crazy few months to say the least, Cass and I have been doing a lot of self-reflecting. Sometimes people are just meant to be friends — and that's okay," Underwood captioned his post. "We both have grown immensely and been through so much together — so this isn't the end of our story, it's the start of a whole new chapter for us."

"First off, I want to say this is one of the hardest things I have had to share as neither one of us is quite ready to talk about it yet," Randolph wrote. "However, because our relationship is such a public one, our silence on the matter has been speaking for us. Colton and I have broken up, but have decided to remain a part of each others lives. With all that we have gone through, we have a special bond that will always be there. I love Colton very much and have an enormous amount of respect for him. We have both learned and grown so much these past couple years, and will always have each others back. Always."

However, the exes have been less than friendly lately.

After Randolph made an appearance on The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons Ever! to give an update on her life and chat with host Chris Harrison about her split, Underwood posted an Instagram claiming that Randolph had broken their agreement not to talk about their breakup in public.

Hours later, Randolph posted three lengthy notes to her Instagram Story accusing Underwood of trying to "monetize" their relationship with an addition to his book The First Time: Finding Myself and Looking for Love on Reality TV, which was published on March 31.

"On Monday evening, you informed me you intend to monetize our breakup by writing a new chapter to discuss your experience with COVID (where you stayed in my family's house during your recovery) & about our breakup," Randolph wrote in one post.