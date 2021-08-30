The Bachelorette's Zac Clark Celebrates 10 Years of Sobriety: 'This Is Truly a Miracle'
"No matter what you are struggling with today just know that change is possible and you are worth it," he wrote
Zac Clark just reached a major milestone in his sobriety journey.
The Bachelorette winner, 37, celebrated 10 years of sobriety on Monday, calling the occasion a "miracle."
"10 years sober today. For a guy that couldn't stop shooting heroin, smoking crack and guzzling booze this is truly a miracle," he tweeted. "No matter what you are struggling with today just know that change is possible and you are worth it. You don't have to be perfect."
Clark concluded: "KEEP GOING."
The Release Recovery co-founder received a handful of supportive comments on his post.
"Solid decade Zac! Congratulations," former Bachelorette Katie Thurston replied as Jason Tartick wrote, "You're an inspiration man and impacting families and lives day in and day out with the work you're pursuing."
Clark got engaged to Tayshia Adams during her Bachelorette season last year. During a previous appearance on the Talking It Out with Mike & Bryan podcast, Clark shared how his sobriety helped him as he competed for Adams' heart.
"Every morning, when I open my eyes, I have a competitive advantage against the rest of the world. I'm just clear-headed. I'm just clear-minded. I've been through some s—. I have some life experience," he said.
"I've seen some things play out, and so going on the show is just another one of those experiences where like I know at the end of the day I'm not in control here," he continued. "There's something else out there that's in control and I'm gonna stay out of that. I'm gonna show up and give it my best and treat people with respect and see where this thing goes."
And even Adams' father, Desmond, recently raved about what a "good guy" Clark is.
"What you see is what you get," he said on the Talking It Out podcast. "And that's what I really liked. A lot of people, as you guys know, they used [being on the show] for whatever [they were] promoting. I think it was pretty new to Zac, if I recall, as well. He wasn't really a follower [of the show] for so many years or whatnot."
"During our [first] conversation, we had some good heart-to-hearts, even on our first talks," Desmond continued. "I was happy with him, I was really happy with him. [I'm] so happy with just how things are progressing. It's nice. He's a great guy."