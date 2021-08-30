"No matter what you are struggling with today just know that change is possible and you are worth it," he wrote

The Bachelorette's Zac Clark Celebrates 10 Years of Sobriety: 'This Is Truly a Miracle'

Zac Clark just reached a major milestone in his sobriety journey.

The Bachelorette winner, 37, celebrated 10 years of sobriety on Monday, calling the occasion a "miracle."

"10 years sober today. For a guy that couldn't stop shooting heroin, smoking crack and guzzling booze this is truly a miracle," he tweeted. "No matter what you are struggling with today just know that change is possible and you are worth it. You don't have to be perfect."

Clark concluded: "KEEP GOING."

The Release Recovery co-founder received a handful of supportive comments on his post.

"Solid decade Zac! Congratulations," former Bachelorette Katie Thurston replied as Jason Tartick wrote, "You're an inspiration man and impacting families and lives day in and day out with the work you're pursuing."

Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark celebrate their love at The Empire State Building on February 12, 2021 in New York City. Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

"Every morning, when I open my eyes, I have a competitive advantage against the rest of the world. I'm just clear-headed. I'm just clear-minded. I've been through some s—. I have some life experience," he said.

"I've seen some things play out, and so going on the show is just another one of those experiences where like I know at the end of the day I'm not in control here," he continued. "There's something else out there that's in control and I'm gonna stay out of that. I'm gonna show up and give it my best and treat people with respect and see where this thing goes."

And even Adams' father, Desmond, recently raved about what a "good guy" Clark is.

"What you see is what you get," he said on the Talking It Out podcast. "And that's what I really liked. A lot of people, as you guys know, they used [being on the show] for whatever [they were] promoting. I think it was pretty new to Zac, if I recall, as well. He wasn't really a follower [of the show] for so many years or whatnot."