The Bachelorette ’s Tyler Cameron Works Out with TikTok’s Sway Boys Noah Beck and Blake Grey

Tyler Cameron has made some new friends.

The Bachelorette alumnus stopped by the Los Angeles social media collective known as the Sway House on Tuesday to work out with TikTok stars Bryce Hall, Noah Beck and Blake Gray.

″Solid workout this morning,″ Gray captioned a shirtless photo of himself standing alongside Cameron and Beck.

Cameron posted the same photo to his own account, captioning the series of shots, ″F----, marry kill...″

The photo caught the attention of a few of Cameron's famous friends.

″OMW,″ Andy Cohen wrote, typing the abbreviation for ″on my way."

Cameron also shared several photos and videos from the outdoor workout, including one showing the guys one of his signature ab routines.

″Put [Noah Beck] and [Blake Gray] through hollow rocks,″ he wrote on his Instagram Story.

In another video, Cameron joked around with Hall, rubbing his head and calling him ″little guy."

While the reason behind the visit is unclear, Cameron recently launched a new Youtube channel. In his first video last month, titled Ten Minutes with Tyler Cameron, the reality star opened up to his fans, answering various questions about himself and his lifestyle.

When asked what ″the most terrifying thing″ he's ever done was, Cameron replied, ″Picked out an engagement ring," — referring to his time on The Bachelorette with Hannah Brown.

Of course, while Cameron and Brown did not end up together, the two have remained friends. The two were even seen grabbing lunch together in Los Angeles earlier in the day on Tuesday.