The Bachelorette’s Rachel Lindsay Says Becca Kufrin Is ‘Doing Great’ After Garrett Yrigoyen Split

“She's really just taking this time right now to center herself,” Rachel Lindsay tells PEOPLE

The Bachelorette’s Rachel Lindsay is speaking out about how her friend and podcast co-host Becca Kufrin is doing following her split from fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen.

“Becca's doing great,” Lindsay tells PEOPLE of the reality star, sharing that Kufrin is “starting over,” beginning with her recent move to Los Angeles.

Kufrin confirmed Tuesday that she and Yrigoyen had ended their engagement after more than two years together. "I don’t think it’s going to come as a shock to anyone, but Garrett and I have decided to end our engagement," Kufrin said on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, which she co-hosts with Lindsay.

In June, Kufrin had hinted at a possible split, revealing that she didn't "know" the status of their relationship following Yrigoyen's support of law enforcement despite national protests against systemic racism and police brutality.

Lindsay says Kufrin is now “finding a relationship back again with herself."

“She's really just taking this time right now to center herself,” she adds. “There's no denying that it's hard when you dedicate two years of your life to someone and think you're going to spend forever with them and it doesn't work out, but I think she's doing the best that she can be.”

As for her own relationship with husband Bryan Abasolo, Lindsay gushed about the couple’s “fantastic” one-year anniversary trip to Aruba.

“It was absolutely everything we needed and more,” the former Bachelorette lead shares of their time at the Bucuti and Tara Beach Resort. “It was extremely romantic. You can imagine being in quarantine for five months, you might need a little bit of a romantic getaway.”

The reality star says she and Abasolo have “absolutely” grown closer since tying the knot in August 2019, especially because they’ve been home together during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We're really great friends, whether we're watching sporting events together, or we're having a detailed conversation about what's happening in the country,” Lindsay says. “The foundation of our relationship is friends, and I think that having this time in quarantine was beautiful for us because we really got to connect again and spend every day together.”