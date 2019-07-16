The Bachelorette's Luke P. Returns to Crash Rose Ceremony as Hannah Brown Sobs: 'Leave!'

He’s not going down without a fight — sorry, another fight.

On Monday’s episode of The Bachelorette, Hannah Brown finally sent Luke Parker packing after the two got into a candid argument about sex. Despite being eliminated, a sneak peek at next week’s episode reveals he’s not gone just yet.

The clip opens with Hannah’s final three contestants — Tyler Cameron, Jed Wyatt and Peter Weber — rejoicing over Luke’s elimination.

“The Luke P. show’s over, boys,” Tyler says.

“Finally,” Peter adds. “We still have a rose ceremony to go through, but it’s a good day.”

“I’ve never been so stoked to see someone leave,” Jed admits with a grin.

And no one is more relieved than Hannah herself.

“With Luke out of the picture, it allows me to finally look at my other relationships,” she says — just as the clips cuts to a shot of Luke in the car on his way to interrupt the rose ceremony.

“Hannah thought there was no way I would want to be with her anymore after the last thing she told me,” he says. “She’s sadly mistaken.”

“This isn’t over for me yet,” he tells her. “This is my heart we’re talking about here.”

“This is not about your heart!” she says, outraged. “F—! Leave!”

When he refuses to bow out, Peter, Jed and Tyler surround him.

“Why are you still here?” Peter demands.

“She said no,” Jed says. “How many more no’s do you need?”

“Lay your hands off me,” Luke insists.

“Or what?” Tyler fires back as footage rolls of Hannah sobbing.

During their one-on-one date in Greece on Monday’s episode, Luke revealed that although he’s not a virgin, he’s been abstinent for nearly four years and plans to wait until marriage to have sex again — and expected Hannah to follow suit.

“I just want to make sure that you’re not going to be sexually intimate with the other relationships here,” he said. “I totally have all the trust in the world in you, but at the same time, I just want to make sure we’re on the same page. Like, if you told me you’re going to have sex or you had sex with one or multiple of these guys, I would be wanting to go home, 100 percent.”

His comments infuriated Hannah, and after a heated back-and-forth, she laid down the law.

“I have had sex,” she declared. “And Jesus still loves me. And from obviously how you feel, me f—ing in a windmill, you probably want to leave. And my husband would never say what you said to me.”

The two also got into it on Twitter while the episode was airing, arguing about sex, sin and shame.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.