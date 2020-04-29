"I'm going to bring you along with me while I release my music — which I'm terrified about," the reality star says in PEOPLE's exclusive trailer for her upcoming Kin series

The Bachelorette 's Kaitlyn Bristowe Teases New Music, Tour in Trailer for 9 to Wine Web Show

Kaitlyn Bristowe runs a podcast and sells her own hair accessories and wine — and soon, the former Bachelorette can add having her own web show to her resume.

In PEOPLE's exclusive look at the trailer for her upcoming Kin series 9 to Wine, the reality star, 34, says she wants to offer her viewers her advice on getting out of "those funks."

"We're going to get down to the real, raw, not-to-glamorous times of life," Bristowe says. "Sometimes I fall apart. It happens. I get down, I don't stay there long. And I'm going to share some tricks and tips to get out of those funks, and hopefully it can help you too."

Bristowe filmed the trailer from her Nashville home — which she shares with her boyfriend and fellow Bachelor Nation member Jason Tartick — because, "Our dreams are not on hold right now because of what's happening in the world," she says.

"I'm going to bring you along with me while I release my music — which I'm terrified about — while I expand my hair accessory line, while I continue to podcast and hopefully go on tour," the Off the Vine podcast host continues in the trailer. "Scratch that, not hopefully, it will happen. Soon-ish. Maybe. Yes."

Bristowe also revealed that the second batch of her Spade & Sparrows wine will be available "soon."

9 to Wine launches Monday on Kin across YouTube, Instagram TV and Facebook Watch, and new episodes will be available weekly.