More than three years ago, JoJo Fletcher handed out her final rose on The Bachelorette to Jordan Rodgers, and since then the pair have been working to build not only a strong relationship, but a business together.

Recently, Rodgers got down on one knee (again!) to propose to Fletcher away from the cameras, solidifying their place as one of the franchise’s most successful couples.

Rodgers had Fletcher’s heart from the start, having received the coveted First Impression Rose, but it was mixing business with pleasure that kept things going for the pair.

Fletcher had plenty of experience when it came to real estate (“I’ve been doing it for almost 10 years now,” she tells PEOPLE), and her first move was to get Rodgers in on the action. After wrapping up The Bachelorette, she went back to Texas and finished remodeling a home, wrangling her new fiancé into the fray.

The 28-year-old tells PEOPLE, “I think that the most important thing for Jordan and I when we first got together was really kind of getting back to what our normal used to be.” For her, that meant “finishing up remodeling a house, and Jordan realizing soon that he was going to be part of that.”

“I got roped into this obviously,” Rodgers, 31, jokes. But soon he was just as excited about their business. Now, the couple is flipping properties to turn into marketable Airbnbs.

When push comes to shove, the couple has found a sense of normalcy in being both romantic and business partners. In fact, Jordan says, it “helps our relationship.” He tells PEOPLE, “Probably my favorite part of our relationship is that we’ve made a point to build something that we’re both passionate about and that we can do together.”

“And I don’t know if I’ve ever been in a relationship where I enjoy working with my significant other, but we made a point that this is something we want to do.” He continues, “it’s something that now we’re both really passionate about, so that helps our relationship.”

That didn’t mean that everyone thought they were making the right decision, though. Fletcher remembers getting advice about how there are two surefire ways to cause a breakup: Either remodel a home or go into business together. Rather than heed that advice, the pair decided to hedge their bets and do both. At the same time.

“We ended up doing all the things that people told us not to do right away,” Fletcher admits. “We somehow decided to put the two together and become Airbnb hosts and start remodeling Airbnbs. And we actually really enjoy it. … We didn’t kill each other.”

Rodgers takes it a step further saying, “It’s better. It helps our relationship, in a weird way.”

(Meanwhile, some of us are worrying about whether or not our relationships can survive a trip to IKEA.)

As fans of Bachelor Nation know, it’s not every day that a couple from the show actually makes it to the altar, but these two are on their way (if only Rodgers could get his guest list together.) “JoJo is on me because she’s way ahead of where I’m at,” he explains.

In their defense, they are exceptionally busy. They’ve got two television shows to worry about: Cash Pad and Battle of the Fittest Couples, not to mention Jordan’s gig as a college football analyst for ESPN’s SEC Now program on the SEC Network. And that’s on top of continuing to flip properties and plan a wedding.

Fletcher says of their relationship, “We have learned that we are good at juggling things.” She says that their ability to multi-task comes from experience, saying that the pair have been living like this for so long that they “can manage without feeling like our head’s underwater.” She adds, “We’re not in crazy stress mode right now. I don’t know if we need to be, but we’re pretty chill.”

Rodgers says with a laugh, “Until we blink and there’s two months until the wedding and we’re like, oh crap.”

The pair told PEOPLE that they have a date and a venue set and are hoping to move into their new home by Dec. 1. Fletcher says that she’s hoping to have the space ready in time to have family over for the holidays: “We would love to be able to host both our families at our new house for Christmas.” For a couple who manages to flip homes in the span of a week, it’s only natural that they’re hoping to speed up the process. She jokes, “That’s what I told my builder. I was like, have you seen Cash Pad?”

And while their relationship advice may be “break all of the rules,” they’ve also got practical advice for anyone who may be trying to prepare their homes for the holidays — especially those who are trying to revamp their short-term rental space. Here are their best tips and tricks: