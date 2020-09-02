The Bachelorette's Jef Holms Confirms He’s Dating Netflix Reality Star Francesca Farago

The Bachelorette's Jef Holm has a new woman in his life — and reality TV fans might recognize her.

Holm, 36, recently opened up about his relationship status, revealing that he's in the "beginning stages" of dating Too Hot to Handle star Francesca Farago.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"She's a lot of fun to be around," he told E! News. "We've been hanging out and getting to know each other. She's a great person inside and out and we have a lot in common. I definitely have a crush on her."

Holm said the two were introduced "a few weeks ago" by a mutual friend and are "taking things slow."

"People are quick to put a title on things but we're just in the beginning stages and are taking things slow," he added.

Fans first suspected a potential romance when Holmes posted an Instagram Story of himself and a group of friends, which included Farago, hanging out on a boat. He also shared a video of the reality star smiling at the camera while petting a dog.

Image zoom Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; Francesca Farago/Instagram

Image zoom Francesca Farago/Instagram

And Farago, 26, shared the same photo from the boat on her own account.

Image zoom Jef Holmes/Instagram

Holms appeared on season 8 of The Bachelorette in 2012 and left the show engaged to Emily Maynard. The two called it quits months later.

Farago, meanwhile, split from fellow Too Hot to Handle star Harry Jowsey in June after the pair stayed together following the show's production. Announcing the split in a five-minute YouTube video titled "Our Breakup," Farago told fans that Jowsey was the one who called it quits on their relationship because "he couldn't do long-distance anymore."

"Harry and I are not together anymore," she shared. "I obviously was heartbroken."

Farago — who resides in Vancouver, Canada — said she tried to "make it work" with Jowsey by visiting him in Los Angeles during a business trip, but "it didn't happen."