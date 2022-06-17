The Bachelorette's Zac Clark Defends Ex Tayshia Adams' Bikini Photos Post: 'Keep Shining'

Zac Clark and Tayshia Adams attend the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 17, 2021 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Zac Clark is defending Tayshia Adams from the haters.

On Instagram Wednesday, Adams, 31, uploaded photos of herself wearing a blue bikini at the beach. While most of the comments praised the former Bachelorette, one took a shot at her former relationship with Clark.

"I think you need to get over yourself. Remember when you dated @zwclark and didn't constantly post selfies and boobs and bikinis of yourself?" the commenter wrote.

"Yeah get back to that honey @tayshia because nobody cares at [sic] how fancy you think you are," the user continued. "You're still a girl from a reality show with a guy who cheated on you."

Clark, 38, responded to the commenter directly: "Enough is enough."

"One of the problems with social media is it gives people like you a voice and unwarranted power. The truth is, we see this s—-, I see this s—-," he continued. "It is hard to avoid and it is just not nice, especially when you have no idea what you are talking about/you just make s—- up. I struggle to see why you would be mean for no reason, being kind is so much easier, I promise."

Then, Adams' ex-fiancé turned the conversation to her. "So @tayshia f—- the noise and keep doing your thing," he said.

(L-R) Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark attend the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 18, 2021 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"Wear the clothes you want to wear, take the videos you want to take and keep shining," he added. "I know you and I know you to be a really good person."

Clark and Adams got engaged in 2020 while filming her season of The Bachelorette. Adams' rep then confirmed the pair's split to PEOPLE in November 2021.

Adams first addressed the breakup news that December when she co-hosted the Men Tell All episode of Katie Thurston's season. At the time, Adams tearfully left the stage after speaking about the split to then-co-host Kaitlyn Bristowe.