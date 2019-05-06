Bachelorettes Unite! 12 Alumni Reveal What They've Learned on Their Journeys to Finding Love

Trista (Rehn) Sutter, 46
Season 1 (2003)
Then: The former dancer for the Miami Heat fell hard for firefighter Ryan Sutter.
Now: The Vail, Colorado-based couple recently celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary and have two children, Max, 11, and Blakesley, 10.
Words of Wisdom: “Our focus is always on each other,” says the self-help author. “We make our relationship a priority.”
DeAnna (Pappas) Stagliano, 37
Season 4 (2008)
Then: She and Jesse Csincsak split four months after the finale aired.
Now: Wed to Stephen Stagliano (whose twin, Michael, was on season 5) since 2011, the L.A.-based blogger and Moms in Cars host has two kids, Addison, 5, and Austin, 3.
Words of Wisdom: “I had a terrible breakup, but everything leads you to where you’re meant to be.”
Jillian Harris, 39
Season 5 (2009)
Then: The Canada native fell for tech consultant Ed Swiderski, but the engagement was called off a year later.
Now: The blogger and TV host has two children, Leo, 2, and Annie, 6 months, with partner Justin Pasutto.
Words of Wisdom: “It can be difficult to have millions of people comment on your personal decisions. I’m much more confident now.”
Ali Fedotowsky-Manno, 34
Season 6 (2010)
Then: She got engaged to her pick, Roberto Martinez, but they split 18 months later.
Now: Wed to radio host Kevin Manno since 2017, the blogger has two kids: Molly, 2, and Riley, 11 months.
Words of Wisdom: “All of us Bachelorettes are on a group text. It’s like we’re sisters.”
Ashley (Hebert) Rosenbaum, 35
Season 7 (2011)
Then: The dentist got engaged to construction manager J.P. Rosenbaum on the show; their 2012 nuptials aired on ABC.
Now: The Florida-based couple have two children, son Ford, 4, and daughter Essex, 2.
Words of Wisdom: “J.P. and I are lucky. We clicked right off the bat, and we were able to navigate all the hype.”
Emily Maynard Johnson, 33
Season 8 (2012)
Then: After a brief engagement to season 15 Bachelor star Brad Womack, the single mom found love with Jef Holm, but they split three months after the finale.
Now: She lives in North Carolina with Tyler, her husband of nearly five years, and four children: Ricki, 13, Jennings, 3, Gibson, 2, and Gatlin, 17 months.
Words of Wisdom: “The show gave me such a clear vision of what I wanted. And I know I was put on this earth to be a mom.”
Desiree (Hartsock) Siegfried, 33
Season 9 (2013)
Then: The bridal designer got engaged to poetry-reciting mortgage banker Chris Siegfried.
Now: Married for four years, the couple have two sons, Asher, 2, and Zander, 3 months.
Words of Wisdom: “I used to be very reserved, but The Bachelorette forced me to open up,” says Siegfried, who shares honest moments from motherhood on her Instagram account. “I’m tired of seeing this picture-perfect world on social media!”
Andi Dorfman, 32
Season 10 (2014)
Then: The outspoken attorney got engaged to former baseball player Josh Murray.
Now: Following a painful split from Murray eight months after the finale, Dorfman moved to N.Y.C. and has written two successful memoirs.
Words of Wisdom: “I wanted to prove that I could find love and be a show success story, but sometimes it’s just not there,” says Dorfman, who is single and dating. “Lesson learned!”
Kaitlyn Bristowe, 33
Season 11 (2015)
Then: The fun-loving favorite got engaged to personal trainer Shawn Booth.
Now: After three years together they split last fall. Bristowe, who hosts the Off the Vine podcast, lives in Nashville and is dating Bachelorette alumnus Jason Tartick, who competed on Becca Kufrin’s season.
Words of Wisdom: “Since the show, I learned to be more self-aware and vulnerable. Of course I have regrets, but it’s been the most beautiful whirlwind.”
JoJo Fletcher, 28
Season 12 (2016)
Then: The real estate developer had an instant connection with former pro football player Jordan Rodgers.
Now: Engaged for three years, Fletcher and Rodgers are living together in Dallas and cohost a YouTube series, Engaged with JoJo and Jordan.
Words of Wisdom: “Once the cameras turned off, Jordan and I had our relationship to ourselves. We went through a tough first year, but it was a growing experience. We just love being around each other—he’s my best friend.”
Rachel Lindsay, 34
Season 13 (2017)
Then: The attorney fell in love and got engaged to chiropractor Bryan Abasolo.
Now: Lindsay is planning a move to Abasolo’s native Miami; the couple will wed this summer.
Words of Wisdom: “No one who looked like me had ever been represented in this role before,” says Lindsay. “That’s one reason I did the show, and I’m so proud I did. Never in my wildest dreams did I think it would actually work and I’d be getting married!”
Becca Kufrin, 29
Season 14 (2018)
Then: After a (very) public breakup with Bachelor star Arie Luyendyk Jr., Kufrin found a fiancé in medical sales rep Garrett Yrigoyen.
Now: Engaged for a year, Yrigoyen and Kufrin live together in San Diego.
Words of Wisdom: “I grew immensely from the show, and I realized that I didn’t need to settle. I found someone perfectly compatible for me.”