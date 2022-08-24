Entertainment TV 'The Bachelorette' 's Tyler Says Rachel Dumped Him 'with the Most Class' Ahead of Meeting His Family Former Bachelorette contestant Tyler Norris also tells PEOPLE that his breakup with Rachel Recchia "still hurts" By Dory Jackson Dory Jackson Instagram Twitter Website Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation." People Editorial Guidelines and Topher Gauk-Roger Published on August 24, 2022 12:10 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Bachelor Nation on ABC/YouTube The Bachelorette's Tyler Norris understands what Rachel Recchia had to do. At the taping for the upcoming "Men Tell All" special, the former contestant spoke to PEOPLE exclusively about the pair's breakup, which aired on this past Monday's episode of the ABC hit. "Watching, obviously, my journey back wasn't easy. It brought up a lot of like different emotions, but it made me realize that there's nothing I would have done differently," Norris, 25, said at the recording for "Men Tell All," which will airing next Monday. "I went in with a full heart. I went in with, you know, hopefully finding my person at the end of the day. And it wasn't Rachel and I can live with that." Recchia, 26, ended her relationship with Norris before meeting his family during hometowns week. The moment in question occurred after Norris admitted to being "so in love" with the co-lead, who felt as if their connection wasn't strong enough to go forward. Addressing his thoughts on how Recchia approached their breakup conversation, Norris said, "I respect how she went about it." "I mean, she did it with the most class and did it the way that you're supposed to, and didn't string me along," he said. With Gabby Windey Reduced to Tears in Tense Preview, Will Rachel End Up the 'Only Bachelorette'? But Norris said he initially felt as if "everything was going so great" beforehand, so he wasn't exactly expecting a breakup to occur. "I had a chance to show somebody my hometown, and I love my hometown. I love the Jersey Shore. So getting a chance to show that [to] somebody else, I was like super excited. It seemed like everything was going so great," he recalled. "But then seeing how she felt making the decision that she did, I understood it." Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Norris continued, "It hurt — you know, it still hurts watching it back. When you put your whole self out there for somebody and just hoping for the best, and it doesn't work out, [it] doesn't work out, but wasn't easy. It wasn't easy watching it back." However, Norris added that he is "super happy" he got the chance to talk with Recchia again. Going into next week's episode, Recchia still has one last hometown date with Aven Jones. Fellow contenders Tino Franco and Zach Shallcross are also still in the running for Recchia's heart. Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty As for co-Bachelorette Gabby Windey, she just completed three hometown dates with Erich Schwer, Jason Alabaster and Johnny DePhillipo. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.