Tyler Cameron is returning to TV — but this time, he’s trading the reality world for scripted television.

The Bachelorette alum, who was the runner-up on Hannah Brown‘s season, will guest-star on Wednesday’s Valentine’s Day episode of ABC’s Single Parents.

In the episode, Cameron, 27, will appear as Danny opposite series star and Gossip Girl alumnus Leighton Meester, 33, who stars as Angie D’Amato.

On Tuesday, Cameron shared a teaser to Instagram of his appearance on the episode, in which Angie rushes to her front door when she hears Danny.

“Oh! Danny!” says Angie. “Looks like we’re both early birds, hmm? Thanks.”

As Danny attempts to walk away after handing Angie a rolled pamphlet, she says, “Now you seem so handy. Any chance you know how to fix a broken bedside table lamp? Because I have a broken bedside table lamp.”

“It’s by my bed,” she continues.

But the offer doesn’t seem to work on Danny, who responds, “Sorry, I’m not very good with that stuff” as he leaves.

"I'm on Wednesday's new episode of #SingleParents! Check it out at 9:30|8:30c on ABC!!" Cameron captioned the clip.



He additionally shared two photos of himself with young Tyler Wladis, who stars as Graham D’Amato on the sitcom.

Wladis also shared the snaps to his own Instagram account, where he jokingly made reference to Tyler’s appearance on The Bachelorette.

“Just a couple of bachelors looking for love- it’s all happening on the MOST DRAMATIC Single Parents yet! When the limousine arrives at Hilltop Elementary with this BACHELOR FAVE, who will get the rose? Who will leave empty handed? Don’t miss all the action TOMORROW NIGHT 9:30/8:30c on ABC!🌹#singleparents #singleparentstv #bachelor #bachelornation #tylercameron #valentines #loveisintheair,” wrote Wladis.

This certainly isn’t Cameron’s first time in front of the camera.

The Florida native is signed to Next Model Management in Miami and posed for several sexy shoots before ever appearing on reality television.

Much to the delight of Bachelor Nation, Cameron has shared the sexy shirtless photos and close-up headshots to his Instagram account.

And in August, following his time on The Bachelorette, Cameron modeled boxer briefs, scruffy facial hair and his perfectly sculpted physique in an ad for men’s basic brand Mack Weldon’s “18-Hour Jersey” style underwear, available on mackweldon.com.

Cameron’s episode of Single Parents airs Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET on ABC.