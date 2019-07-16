Hannah Brown has some backup in her feud with Luke Parker.

After Hannah, 24, sent home Luke, 24, on Monday’s night episode of The Bachelorette during a heated argument, the drama continued on Twitter between the two. But amid the sparring, Tyler Cameron stepped in to defend her.

A war of words ignited between Hannah and Luke when he tweeted to Hannah, “The difference in how we view sin is seen in the response, I’m weeping at mine and you’re laughing at yours. All sin stings. My heart hurts for both of us,” which the former Miss Alabama quickly shot back at.

“@luke_parker777 time and time again jesus loved and ate with ‘sinners’ who laughed. and time and time again he rebuked ‘saints’ that judged. where do you fall Luke?” Hannah replied to the former contestant, which lead Tyler — who is one of the three remaining contestants left, along with Jed Wyatt and Pete Weber — to get involved and applaud Hannah for defending herself.

Let him know! You are so damn powerful Hannah. You move mountains! https://t.co/YkX20Vnncf — Tyler Cameron (@TylerJCameron3) July 16, 2019

“Let him know! You are so damn powerful Hannah. You move mountains!” the general contractor, 26, replied as a clear diss at Luke, who has feuded with Tyler and nearly all of the other contestants throughout the season.

Tyler remains a frontrunner to win Hannah’s heart this season. During Monday’s episode in Greece, the two stripped down into bathing suits to get massages, which quickly turned into a steamy make-out session. However, they opted to keep their overnight stay in the fantasy suite sex-free after Hannah insisted their relationship needed more than just the physical aspect.

Things for Luke, meanwhile, did not go as well, and Hannah sent him home after he insisted that she not have sex with the other men, which she quickly denounced and felt was his attempt at trying to control her. Following the episode, Luke addressed his dramatic (and rainy) departure on Instagram.

“It hurt my heart that @alabamahannah felt I was shaming her,” Luke wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of them smiling while on a helicopter ride in Santorini, Greece.

“In our conversation my heart was never to judge or condemn Hannah,” Luke explained. “I was simply making a decision for myself on what I expected in our relationship, our conversations and our beliefs led me to believe we were on the same page about sex.”

“For me it was never about getting a rose, it was always about finding a wife who would choose me everyday just as I would choose her everyday,” he continued.

“As for my time on the show I made mistakes and no I’m not perfect (crazy right) I didn’t totally behave as the man I want to be and I did not represent Christ the way I thought I was prepared to and that has broken me,” he added.

Luke went on to share that his experience on the show “has taught me so much and for that I am grateful but the greatest gift I have received is a compassion for those who love the world and it’s ways.”

“My desire is to put the Father first above all things and share the truth that he has given to us all. Thank you everyone for the prayers always remember speak truth and rid yourself of all hate, let compassion drive your words. Stay tuned. #faithfuloverfamous,” he added.

Luke’s time on the show may not yet be over, however. As seen in a sneak peek for next Monday’s episode, Luke makes a shocking return to interrupt Hannah and her three remaining suitor’s rose ceremony.

“Hannah thought there was no way I would want to be with her anymore after the last thing she told me,” he says in the car. “She’s sadly mistaken.”

