The Bachelorette's Trista Sutter Celebrates 15 Years of Marriage to Husband Ryan

Bachelor Nation’s OG couple is celebrating a big milestone!

Bachelorette alum Trista Sutter and husband Ryan Sutter celebrated 15 years of marriage on Thursday. The two dedicated heartfelt messages to each other in honor of the special occasion.

“15 years ago, I was in a dream … my wedding day. A beautiful day with a beautiful man to start a beautiful life,” she wrote, adding that Kelsea Bellerini’s song “Legends” always reminds her of her husband. “Thank you for loving me for me … not fame or glory or just to ‘win’ that final rose. You and our family are the best part of our story and I can’t wait to see what the next 15 years brings and the 15 after that and the 15 after that.”

Trista, 46, posted the caption alongside throwback photo of herself leaning against Ryan at their wedding reception.

Ryan, 44, shared a photo of himself with Trista on a hiking trip together.

“In 15 years, we’ve been bad, ugly, but never indifferent,” he wrote. “No matter what, we’ve never stopped caring – about each other, our family or our lives together. I suppose that’s our secret?” he wrote. “Thank you @tristasutter for showing me what real love means, for putting up with me and for always caring. I love you forever and ever.”

Trista and Ryan met while filming the first-ever season of The Bachelorette in 2002 and later tied the knot in a televised wedding the following year.

“The way we got together is so not normal,” Trista previously told PEOPLE. “But we do live a normal life. Yes, we met in a fantastical way, but it’s really what we did after the show that mattered.”

The couple has two children together — a boy named Maxwell and a girl named Blakesley.