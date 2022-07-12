From his charity work to his athletic background, here's everything to know about Rachel Recchia's first impression rose recipient

Everything to Know About Tino Franco from The Bachelorette Season 19

The Bachelorette Primetime – UnscriptedSEASON PREMIERE: Monday, July 11th at 8pm ET

Say hello to Tino Franco!

The self-described "go with the flow kind of guy" checked all of Rachel Recchia's boxes on night one of The Bachelorette since she awarded him the famed first impression rose when season 19 premiered on July 11.

"I have been thinking about you for a while, and I really enjoyed our conversation," Recchia said to her potential suitor while granting him the sought-after boutonniere. "You made the stairs a better place for me on night one. I really look forward to getting to know you more."

Although the season has only just begun, the couple appears to have similar hobbies and interests. As a commercial pilot and flight instructor, Recchia has previously vocalized that she's looking for a man who will travel the world with her.

According to Franco's ABC bio, he has a love for the outdoors and seeks adventure. When he's not spending time with his family and friends, "if he's not surfing, he's cycling, camping or loving on his family dog as much as he possibly can."

From his charity work to his athletic background, here's everything to know about Franco.

He is a general contractor

Per his ABC bio, Franco is a general contractor. He shared a bit of his completed work on his Instagram, showcasing a pool deck he was proud to have built.

He volunteers for a nonprofit organization

In addition to his full-time job, Franco loves giving back to his community by volunteering. One of his brothers battled leukemia when he was younger, so Franco enjoys making a positive impact on others who are in need.

He spends a lot of his time at Camp Ronald McDonald for Good Times, a fun space for childhood cancer patients and their families to enjoy themselves in a fun and safe atmosphere. In 2019, Franco was recognized for his commitment to the camp and was named a candidate for the Hero's for Healing campaign competition.

After rallying a project team and working hard to receive donations over the course of six weeks, Franco won and raised $330,000 for the organization.

He's super athletic

When he's not busy with work, he enjoys staying active. He's shared a few of his favorite activities on his Instagram which include surfing, cycling, and skiing. He's even participated in a triathlon and a marathon!

He loves the outdoors

On par with his love for staying active, Franco also enjoys the outdoors. Whether he's camping on a mountain top or traveling to different countries, he's a true adventure seeker at heart.

He has two younger siblings

Franco has two younger brothers, Tony and Mateo. According to his ABC bio, he's "extremely family-oriented" and has a "really, really tight-knit family."

He lives in Newport Beach

