The Bachelorette : Tayshia Impresses All 4 Families During Hometowns — but 1 Guy Fears He 'Blew It'

This post contains spoilers from Tuesday's episode of The Bachelorette.

Tayshia Adams felt nervous but excited to meet the families of her four remaining suitors: Ben, Brendan, Ivan and Zac. Ahead of the meetings, host Chris Harrison explained on Tuesday's episode how, like so many other things, hometown dates look a little different this year.

"We have moved all of the hometowns here on the property at the La Quinta Resort," he told the four men. "And the way we're going to do this is, I want you to put together a date that will take Tayshia to your hometown, give her that vibe of what you would eat, what you might do — a little window into what life might be like with you."

Chris added that the show did its best to bring the guys' loved ones to California during the COVID-19 pandemic and required them to quarantine and get tested for the virus. "They're doing everything they need to do to be here for you guys," he said.

BRENDAN'S HOMETOWN

First, Brendan gave Tayshia a sense of his small Massachusetts hometown by putting together a fair, similar to one he'd go to back home. His niece Aliyah joined to play carnival games with the two of them throughout the day and she won a stuffed monkey. Aliyah and Brendan then showed Tayshia their secret handshake.

"I want to be a dad more than anything," Brendan said in an on-camera interview. Spending the day with his brother's daughter showed the roofer that Tayshia "obviously cares about others and would be a great aunt and I'm assuming a great mother, too."

After the carnival portion of the day, Tayshia and Brendan went to see his brother Daniel and Daniel's wife. Brendan opened up to his brother about fears of getting married again, while Tayshia talked to his sister-in-law. "This is extremely important to me," Brendan told his brother during their private chat. "I don’t want to do this a second time and it fail a second time."

While speaking one-on-one with Tayshia, Daniel assured her that Brendan would be ready to walk down the aisle again. "I definitely see myself falling in love with him," Tayshia said of Brendan in an on-camera interview. “When it's time to leave, I don’t want to. Is it game over in a sense? I truly feel like Brendan could be my husband and I could really see him standing next to me at the end of all this.”

Brendan agreed, telling the cameras, "I feel like our connection has grown and I do have strong, strong feelings for this beautiful woman."

ZAC'S HOMETOWN

For Zac's date, he aimed to recreate the New York City experience, starting with teaching Tayshia how to hail a yellow cab. Once he felt she was sufficient in her taxi-hailing abilities, they grabbed bagels and coffee from a food cart (Zac didn't love that Tayshia added blueberries to her cream cheese bagel), followed by pizza.

Then Zac and Tayshia visited makeshift Central Park and ended by hopping into the foundation where they first made a wish together on the first night. "She lights me up," Zac told cameras.

Before Zac and Tayshia met with his parents and brother, Zac's dad Douglas expressed disbelief in the show's process. "I'm trying to envision it and I can't," he said of Zac and Tayshia finding long-lasting love.

Once Tayshia and Zac arrived, his brother Matthew pulled her to talk. "I'm skeptical about how it's going to turn out," Matthew confessed in an on-camera interview.

Matthew asked Tayshia how her relationship with Zac stacked up against her other three. "I could really see myself marrying him at the end of this, to be honest," Tayshia said.

Tayshia won over Douglas, though, once he saw the smile on his son's face. "I don’t think there's any question in my mind that he's smitten at this point with Tayshia and I think she’s a pretty wonderful person," Douglas told the cameras. "We are so blessed to be here meeting what we all hope would be, I think, the beginnings of a relationship that will forever flourish."

Zac confessed to his mom that he realized he wants to get married and have kids, and his mom later credited that to Tayshia. Before Zac and Tayshia departed, Douglas told them, "I can't be happier than I am sitting here looking at you two."

"Today was amazing," Tayshia said after the date. "Zac’s incredible. I feel like it's right. It feels right. It feels good. I have zero hesitations about it. Zac and I are good."

IVAN'S HOMETOWN

Ivan hoped to offer Tayshia a taste of his Filipino culture by cooking a Filipino dish. Helping them (virtually) in the kitchen: his 4-year-old niece back home who put together an adorable cooking demonstration video. Tayshia fed Ivan the finished product and he told the cameras they had a "natural" connection.

"I also feel like he's a person that lets me be me and I love that about him," Tayshia said in an on-camera interview. "It was like the perfect combination of lightheaded and fun. He hit the nail on the head."

Tayshia and Ivan prepared to meet his parents, and the aeronautical engineer expressed how much it meant to him that his dad traveled to California to be with them amid the coronavirus pandemic because his dad suffers from lung disease pulmonary fibrosis. Ivan also admitted that Tayshia was only the second girl he'd ever introduced to his family.

"I'm still a big skeptic," Ivan's mom told Tayshia. "It's just so fast. Everything's happening so fast." Tayshia understood and proceeded to gush about Ivan and his maturity. Then she chatted with Ivan's dad Clarence, who, like Tayshia, got divorced after marrying at a young age. Clarence wanted to know if Tayshia felt ready to marry again.

“I wouldn't be here unless I thought that this was the next step that I wanted to take and I'm ready for it," she assured.

Following their conversation, Clarence told the cameras that Tayshia "impressed" him. "She exudes confidence," he continued. "I think that she and Ivan could be a good match."

Though Ivan's mom told him she's "still a skeptic," she wanted him to be happy. "We would welcome her with open arms," she concluded.

To top off the meaningful day with Tayshia and his family, Ivan received a surprise visit from his younger brother. He broke down in tears when he saw Gabriel walk through the door and then the siblings got to talk one-on-one. Gabriel also spoke to Tayshia. "He'd be a great father, I think," Tayshia told Gabriel.

At the end of the night, Tayshia told the cameras that Ivan's family "made me feel really special and included." She added: "That's a family I want to be a part of."

Ivan said the evening turned out "better than I thought it would."

"Seeing Tayshia with my family, with my brother, I've just felt like I saw a glimpse of the future," he said to cameras. "To get my family's approval means the world because quite frankly I really am falling in love with Tayshia."

BEN'S HOMETOWN

Ben hails from Indiana but chose to give Tayshia a glimpse of where he felt most comfortable: Venice Beach. They roller skated, shopped for sunglasses and hats, and took wellness shots at a juice bar.

"I'm starting to fall in love with him," Tayshia confessed to the cameras of Ben. But she wanted to find out “where his heart is."

After relaxing at the pool, Ben introduced Tayshia to his sister, Madalyn, and close family friend, Antonia.

"He's not hiding anything," Madalyn assured Tayshia. "It's just the wall hasn’t broken down."

Ben couldn't stop gushing about Tayshia to Antonia. "She makes me feel a way that I've never felt in my entire life and I think the feeling is happiness. Like genuine, legitimate happiness," he said. "And every time I'm around her I'm more impressed with the way that she's able to make me into some sort of better person. I don’t have the words to describe it. It's incredible."

The military vet also revealed he possessed "the strongest feelings I've ever had for a person for her," but worried about saying "I love you."

"Once you say it, it can't be unsaid," Ben declared.

With a push from Antonia, Ben realized his deep feelings for Tayshia. "My brain's exploding. I did not know it was love until Antonia called me out on it," he told the cameras, adding, "tonight was the most important night of my life.”

But when Tayshia asked Ben how he felt at the conclusion of the evening, he froze. "My brain couldn’t work," he said in an on-camera interview. "In true Ben fashion, I just blew it. I'm in love with her and I should’ve told her and now I'm terrified I won't get a rose this week and I won't get to tell her how I feel. And that kills me inside."

ROSE CEREMONY

At the rose ceremony, Ben's fear came true. Although he told Chris he loved Tayshia before the ceremony, Ben never made his feelings known to her — and it cost him a rose.

Tayshia first offered a rose to Ivan, followed by Zac and lastly, Brendan. She walked Ben out and apologized for letting him go. "I'm sorry, Ben," she began. "I think you're incredible and I feel like you have taught me so much being here, truly. I really care about you. And I appreciate this week so much. I just feel like I don't know if our pages are necessarily aligned at this time."

Again, Ben clammed up. "I'm not sure what to say," Ben responded. "I would've liked it to go a different way but it is what it is. I'll be alright. I'm always alright."

"Don’t shut down on me," Tayshia begged Ben.

But Ben couldn't bring himself to profess his true feelings. "I've been wrong before," he continued. "Like, I'm heartbroken but I'll be alright."

Ben then got in the car and left. "The fact that he couldn’t give me one ounce of emotion, it was extremely disappointing," Tayshia told the cameras after his departure.

In the car, Ben realized his mistake.

"I'm still in love with her," he said. "I really thought we were going to be together. I wanted to marry her. She was going to be my wife. The mother of my children, all these things. I should’ve told her how I felt when I had the chance after my hometown."

"I'm not sure how I'm supposed to fall in love. Maybe she loved me and she thought I didn’t love her back. And if that’s the case, I f---ing blew it," he said.