Tayshia Adams Enjoys Romantic Paris Getaway with Fiancé Zac Clark: 'I'm So Happy'

The engaged Bachelor Nation couple was recently in England, where Zac Clark participated in the London Marathon

Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark are taking their love across the pond!

Adams, 31, and Clark, 37, jetted off to Paris on Monday for a romantic getaway together. Documenting the pair's travels on her Instagram Story, the former Bachelorette star posted a mirror selfie of the duo as she wrote, "T & Z take Paris."

"Guys, I woke up in Paris," she captioned another snap, which featured a view of the European city. "I'm so happy."

Adams also posted a photo of their "his and hers" beverages, joking in another upload that her Instagram page "is a food blog now" as she shared a photo of their meals at Baguett's Cafe.

The Bachelor Nation couple's Paris trip followed their recent visit to London, where Clark competed in the London Marathon. Clark — who completed his seventh marathon — participated alongside his company, Release Recovery Foundation.

While celebrating his achievement, Clark praised Adams for supporting him at the race.

"Fan appreciation post for the real Queen of London," he captioned a carousel of photos featuring the pair. "In all seriousness, thank you for being with me …. every step of the way @tayshia."

When they traveled from London to Paris after the event, Adams said they missed their train because "SOMEONE didn't think we had to be at the train station 90 min before departure as instructed," noting she was the reason they missed their mode of transportation.

Adams and Clark fell in love during her season of The Bachelorette, which aired last year. After getting engaged in the finale episode, Adams relocated to New York City to be with Clark. (Adams previously told PEOPLE she planned to be bicoastal and keep her place in California.)

Since their engagement, both Adams and Clark have had jam-packed schedules. While Adams is busy co-hosting The Bachelorette and recording her popular Click Bait podcast, Clark has been training for various marathons and continuing to run his company.

Recently, Adams told PEOPLE the duo "have a lot on our plate right now" but they "can't wait to actually be together and just continue to grow our relationship."

She also revealed how they've managed to make their bond last.

"I think it's because we both want it. There's a true, special connection there that we knew we had instantly," said Adams. "We couldn't even put a finger on it, and I think that's really helped carry us through the really tough circumstances that we've had, like me being gone for a couple of months to go film, and us living on different coasts. Truthfully, I don't think if we didn't have that it might not have lasted."