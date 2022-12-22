'The Bachelorette' 's Tayshia Adams Jokes About Holiday Season Texts from Exes: 'Ladies, Stay Safe'

Tayshia Adams playfully danced around in a TikTok video as she urged her female followers to avoid responding to any "Merry Christmas" texts from their exes

Published on December 22, 2022
Tayshia Adams. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Tayshia Adams is not interested in reigniting old flames.

The former Bachelorette star, 32, joked about receiving holiday texts from exes in a TikTok video on Wednesday, which showed her dancing along to a song by rapper So Supa. The song has quickly become a trend for the platform's users as it repeats the word "nope" alongside a beat.

In Adams' version of the social media trend, the reality star shook her head, snapped her fingers to the beat and put her sunglasses on as "when they hit you with the Merry Christmas text" read on the bottom portion of the screen.

She captioned the playful seven-second video: "Ladies, stay safe this holiday season🤪"

As fans know, Adams' love life has played out on screen as a prominent star of Bachelor Nation.

During season 23 of The Bachelor, she competed for Colton Underwood's heart. While she ended up in the top two, Underwood's decision to pursue a relationship with Cassie Randolph led her to compete in season six of Bachelor in Paradise. Although she began a relationship with fellow BiP contestant John Paul Jones, the two quickly called it quits before the finale came to air.

After taking over as the lead of season 16 of The Bachelorette, she met and became engaged to Zac Clark, but the two called off their engagement by November of last year.

She also co-hosted Katie Thurston and Michelle Young's season of The Bachelorette alongside Kaitlyn Bristowe.

Tayshia Adams attends Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party on March 27, 2022 in West Hollywood, California.
Tayshia Adams. Amy Sussman/Getty

During a March appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Adams mentioned that she does not have any immediate plans to return to the franchise.

"Truthfully, that's the million-dollar question," Adams said. "I have to say, at least that that time, for me really served me. So, it's taken up a lot of me time for the last four years. I'm ready to just, do the next thing."

But she added that she's not ruling out the possibility of making another appearance in the future. "It's a pause," she said.

Adams also previously shut down the possibility of finding her next love interest in Bachelor Nation alum, or on the series again. "Respectfully, I think I'm good. I think I'm good," she told Entertainment Tonight in June.

