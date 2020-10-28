"I'll apologize if I wasted your time, I'll apologize if I hurt you," Clare Crawley tells her suitors

The Bachelorette : Tayshia Adams Makes Her Grand Entrance in Teaser as Clare Crawley Goes Home in Tears

After weeks of anticipation, Tayshia Adams has arrived to take Clare Crawley's place as lead on The Bachelorette.

In a teaser for next week's episode, Clare, 39, is seen breaking down in tears while talking to host Chris Harrison.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"The path we're on right now, it doesn't end well ... for anybody," Chris says to Clare.

"I've just waited so long for this," Clare says back, her voice cracking.

That's when Chris delivers the infamous line, "You've just blown up The Bachelorette."

In the next scene, Clare is seen walking swiftly out of the Palm Springs resort and later embracing what appears to be two producers.

"This is hard," Clare says, crying.

Back at the resort, her suitors grapple with the news of her exit.

"Clare's gone, and I still haven't comprehended what the hell is going on," contestant Blake Moynes says.

"[This] doesn't seem to make sense to me right now," Kenny Braasch expresses as Jordan C quips: "It's frustrating as hell."

The men later get the chance to talk to Clare and express their disappointment.

"I'll apologize if I wasted your time. I'll apologize if I hurt you," Clare tells the suitors as Chris explains: "We have never dealt with anything like this in the history of our show."

That's when Tayshia emerges from the swimming pool.

On Tuesday's episode, Clare gushed over suitor Dale Moss, whom she had been most impressed with since meeting him on the season premiere earlier this month. Dale earned the first impression rose on the first night.

"I have so many good guys," Clare gushed to former Bachelorette DeAnna Pappas on Tuesday's episode. "There was one guy ... I swear it was electricity. Dale — his name is Dale. I got roasted so bad by this guy last night and from the corner of my eye, I see Dale, and it was so nice to have a man come over and say, 'Let me help you take care of this.' "

Image zoom Dale Moss, Clare Crawley | Credit: Craig Sjodin/ ABC

DeAnna, 38, told Clare: "When you know, you know. I had never experienced that before I met my husband. I'm telling you, it is true."

Clare admitted in a confessional interview that she knows the feeling all too well.

"When DeAnna said that she felt that way about her husband, I was like, 'I know exactly what she's talking about,' " she said. "Oh, I'm in trouble."

In August, a source told PEOPLE that Clare abruptly left the show mid-season after she fell for one of her men.

"No one else stood a chance," the source said. "It just became so obvious from her subsequent few dates that her heart wasn't in it and she just wasn't feeling it. Then she said she wanted out."

The source added at the time that Tayshia — a contestant from Colton Underwood's season 23 of The Bachelor, who later appeared on Bachelor in Paradise — was brought in as a back-up.