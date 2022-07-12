The Bachelorette Season 19: Who Has Been Eliminated and Who Is Still in the Competition
Here's the status of the 32 men from Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey's season of The Bachelorette, including who went home and who is still in the competition
Robert 'Roby' Sobieski
Age: 33
Occupation: Magician
Hometown: Los Angeles, California
Status: Eliminated, Week 1
Justin Young
Age: 24
Occupation: Twin
Hometown: Brookfield, Connecticut
Status: Eliminated, Week 1
Joey Young
Age: 24
Occupation: Other Twin
Hometown: Brookfield, Connecticut
Status: Eliminated, Week 1
Alec Garza
Age: 27
Occupation: Wedding Photographer
Hometown: Houston, Texas
Status: Still in the competition
Aven Jones
Age: 28
Occupation: Sales Executive
Hometown: San Diego, California
Status: Still in the competition
Brandan Hall
Age: 23
Occupation: Bartender
Hometown: Carlsbad, California
Status: Still in the competition
Chris Austin
Age: 30
Occupation: Mentality Coach
Hometown: Redondo Beach, California
Status: Still in the competition
Colin Farrill
Age: 36
Occupation: Sales Director
Hometown: Chicago, Illinois
Status: Still in the competition
Erich Schwer
Age: 29
Occupation: Real Estate Analyst
Hometown: Bedminster, New Jersey
Status: Still in the competition
Ethan Kang
Age: 27
Occupation: Advertising Executive
Hometown: New York, New York
Status: Still in the competition
Hayden Markowitz
Age: 29
Occupation: Leisure Executive
Hometown: Tampa, Florida
Status: Still in the competition
Jacob Rapini
Age: 27
Occupation: Mortgage Broker
Hometown: Scottsdale, Arizona
Status: Still in the competition
James Clarke
Age: 25
Occupation: Meatball Enthusiast
Hometown: Winnetka, Illinois
Status: Still in the competition
Jason Alabaster
Age: 30
Occupation: Investment Banker
Hometown: Santa Monica, California
Status: Still in the competition
John Anderson
Age: 26
Occupation: English Teacher
Hometown: Nashville, Tennessee
Status: Still in the competition
Johnny DePhillipo
Age: 25
Occupation: Realtor
Hometown: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
Status: Still in the competition
Jordan Helman
Age: 35
Occupation: Software Developer
Hometown: Tampa, Florida
Status: Still in the competition
Jordan Vandergriff
Age: 27
Occupation: Drag Racer
Hometown: Alpharetta, Georgia
Status: Still in the competition
Justin Budfuloski
Age: 32
Occupation: Physical Therapist
Hometown: Solana Beach, California
Status: Still in the competition
Kirk Bryant
Age: 29
Occupation: College Football Coach
Hometown: Lubbock, Texas
Status: Still in the competition
Logan Palmer
Age: 26
Occupation: Videographer
Hometown: San Diego, California
Status: Still in the competition
Mario Vassall
Age: 31
Occupation: Personal Trainer
Hometown: Naperville, Illinois
Status: Still in the competition
Matt Labagh
Age: 25
Occupation: Shipping Executive
Hometown: San Diego, California
Status: Still in the competition
Michael Vaughan
Age: 32
Occupation: Pharmaceutical Salesman
Hometown: Long Beach, California
Status: Still in the competition
Nate Mitchell
Age: 33
Occupation: Electrical Engineer
Hometown: Chicago, Illinois
Status: Still in the competition
Quincey Williams
Age: 25
Occupation: Life Coach
Hometown: Miami, Florida
Status: Still in the competition
Ryan Mula
Age: 36
Occupation: Investment Director
Hometown: Boston, Massachusetts
Status: Still in the competition
Spencer Swies
Age: 27
Occupation: Venture Capitalist
Hometown: Chicago, Illinois
Status: Still in the competition
Termayne Harper
Age: 28
Occupation: Crypto Guy
Hometown: Naperville, Illionois
Status: Still in the competition
Tino Franco
Age: 28
Occupation: General Contractor
Hometown: Playa Del Rey, California
Status: Still in the competition
Tyler Norris
Age: 25
Occupation: Small Business Owner
Hometown: Wildwood, New Jersey
Status: Still in the competition
Zach Shallcross
Age: 25
Occupation: Tech Executive
Hometown: Anaheim Hills, California
Status: Still in the competition