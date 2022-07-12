The Bachelorette Season 19: Who Has Been Eliminated and Who Is Still in the Competition

Here's the status of the 32 men from Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey's season of The Bachelorette, including who went home and who is still in the competition 

By Skyler Caruso July 12, 2022 01:08 PM

1 of 32

Robert 'Roby' Sobieski

Credit: ABC

Age: 33

Occupation: Magician

Hometown: Los Angeles, California

Status: Eliminated, Week 1

2 of 32

Justin Young

Credit: ABC

Age: 24

Occupation: Twin

Hometown: Brookfield, Connecticut

Status: Eliminated, Week 1

3 of 32

Joey Young

Credit: ABC

Age: 24

Occupation: Other Twin

Hometown: Brookfield, Connecticut

Status: Eliminated, Week 1

4 of 32

Alec Garza

Credit: ABC

Age: 27

Occupation: Wedding Photographer

Hometown: Houston, Texas 

Status: Still in the competition 

5 of 32

Aven Jones

Credit: ABC

Age: 28

Occupation: Sales Executive

Hometown: San Diego, California 

Status: Still in the competition

6 of 32

Brandan Hall

Credit: ABC

Age: 23

Occupation: Bartender

Hometown: Carlsbad, California

Status: Still in the competition

7 of 32

Chris Austin

Credit: ABC

Age: 30

Occupation: Mentality Coach

Hometown: Redondo Beach, California

Status: Still in the competition 

8 of 32

Colin Farrill

Credit: ABC

Age: 36

Occupation: Sales Director

Hometown: Chicago, Illinois

Status: Still in the competition 

9 of 32

Erich Schwer

Credit: ABC

Age: 29

Occupation: Real Estate Analyst

Hometown: Bedminster, New Jersey 

Status: Still in the competition 

10 of 32

Ethan Kang

Age: 27

Occupation: Advertising Executive

Hometown: New York, New York

Status: Still in the competition 

11 of 32

Hayden Markowitz

Credit: ABC

Age: 29

Occupation: Leisure Executive

Hometown: Tampa, Florida

Status: Still in the competition 

12 of 32

Jacob Rapini

Credit: ABC

Age: 27

Occupation: Mortgage Broker

Hometown: Scottsdale, Arizona

Status: Still in the competition 

13 of 32

James Clarke

Credit: ABC

Age: 25

Occupation: Meatball Enthusiast

Hometown: Winnetka, Illinois 

Status: Still in the competition 

14 of 32

Jason Alabaster

Credit: ABC

Age: 30

Occupation: Investment Banker

Hometown: Santa Monica, California

Status: Still in the competition 

15 of 32

John Anderson

Credit: ABC

Age: 26

Occupation: English Teacher

Hometown: Nashville, Tennessee

Status: Still in the competition 

16 of 32

Johnny DePhillipo

Credit: ABC

Age: 25

Occupation: Realtor

Hometown: Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

Status: Still in the competition 

17 of 32

Jordan Helman

Credit: ABC

Age: 35

Occupation: Software Developer

Hometown: Tampa, Florida

Status: Still in the competition 

18 of 32

Jordan Vandergriff

Credit: ABC

Age: 27

Occupation: Drag Racer

Hometown: Alpharetta, Georgia

Status: Still in the competition 

19 of 32

Justin Budfuloski

Credit: ABC

Age: 32

Occupation: Physical Therapist

Hometown: Solana Beach, California

Status: Still in the competition 

20 of 32

Kirk Bryant

Credit: ABC

Age: 29

Occupation: College Football Coach

Hometown: Lubbock, Texas

Status: Still in the competition 

21 of 32

Logan Palmer

Credit: ABC

Age: 26

Occupation: Videographer

Hometown: San Diego, California

Status: Still in the competition 

22 of 32

Mario Vassall

Credit: ABC

Age: 31

Occupation: Personal Trainer 

Hometown: Naperville, Illinois

Status: Still in the competition 

23 of 32

Matt Labagh

Credit: ABC

Age: 25

Occupation: Shipping Executive

Hometown: San Diego, California

Status: Still in the competition 

24 of 32

Michael Vaughan

Credit: ABC

Age: 32

Occupation: Pharmaceutical Salesman

Hometown: Long Beach, California

Status: Still in the competition 

25 of 32

Nate Mitchell

Credit: ABC

Age: 33

Occupation: Electrical Engineer

Hometown: Chicago, Illinois

Status: Still in the competition 

26 of 32

Quincey Williams

Credit: ABC

Age: 25

Occupation: Life Coach

Hometown: Miami, Florida

Status: Still in the competition 

27 of 32

Ryan Mula

Credit: ABC

Age: 36

Occupation: Investment Director

Hometown: Boston, Massachusetts

Status: Still in the competition 

28 of 32

Spencer Swies

Credit: ABC

Age: 27

Occupation: Venture Capitalist

Hometown: Chicago, Illinois

Status: Still in the competition 

29 of 32

Termayne Harper

Credit: ABC

Age: 28

Occupation: Crypto Guy

Hometown: Naperville, Illionois

Status: Still in the competition 

30 of 32

Tino Franco

Credit: ABC

Age: 28

Occupation: General Contractor

Hometown: Playa Del Rey, California

Status: Still in the competition 

31 of 32

Tyler Norris

Credit: ABC

Age: 25

Occupation: Small Business Owner

Hometown: Wildwood, New Jersey

Status: Still in the competition 

32 of 32

Zach Shallcross

Credit: ABC

Age: 25

Occupation: Tech Executive

Hometown: Anaheim Hills, California

Status: Still in the competition 

By Skyler Caruso