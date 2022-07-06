Everything to Know About The Bachelorette Season 19

Between The Bachelorette premiere date and to the two leads, here's what to know about Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia's season

Season 19 of The Bachelorette is sure to bring its famed rose flower and extra girl power because Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia are stepping into the scene as simultaneous stars of the season.

After enduring a rollercoaster ride of a time on The Bachelor, the former contestants are embarking on their journey to find love once again — but this time, the power of the flower is in their hands. The twist? The women will take the lead together.

This opportunity comes after Windey and Recchia underwent "the most dramatic" season of The Bachelor, with Clayton Echard in the titular role. The kicker? Echard fell for three different women, including Windey and Recchia, leading up to the finale.

Ultimately, he decided to pursue a relationship with Susie Evans, who previously chose to leave the show after hearing the Fantasy Suite news. Though Windey and Recchia left the season with broken hearts, they stole the hearts of Bachelor Nation.

Now, Windey and Recchia have another chance at love as The Bachelorette's newest costars. Keep scrolling for details on how season 19 will work, when it will premiere, and everything in between!

Who are the stars of The Bachelorette season 19?

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia are the season 19 Bachelorettes. While they both have a history on The Bachelor, the women have interesting pasts prior to appearing on the show.

Windey is a former NFL cheerleader, having cheered professionally for the Denver Broncos for five years. Though an Illinois native, Windey considers Denver, Colorado her home after moving to the Centennial State following her graduation from the University of Colorado Colorado Springs.

After retiring from cheerleading, Windey is now a registered nurse. She was honored for her work during the COVID-19 pandemic and became the first woman to receive the Pop Warner Humanitarian Award in 2021.

As for Recchia, she's a commercial pilot and flight instructor. The Chicago native is a fearless flyer who seeks adventure, and having a partner to join her would only double the fun — and take their relationship to new heights!

How is the joint season of The Bachelorette going to work?

Windey and Recchia explained to PEOPLE that they'll each have their own love stories and won't be forced to compete with each other when it comes to dating 32 men.

"It was a huge learning process for everyone because it was such new territory," said Windey. "But the experience Rachel and I had as Bachelorettes was so special and memorable. I don't think we would have had it any other way."

Though the Bachelorettes were cautious not to give away too many details — so as to not spoil the upcoming season — Recchia noted, "We both get to have our own journeys and our own stories, but still have each other along the way."

What happens if Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia fall for the same guy on The Bachelorette season 19?

Windey and Recchia are no strangers to falling for the same guy (looking at you, Echard) — but luckily this time around, they made sure that didn't happen again.

"I think going in, knowing a little bit about it from Clayton's season and stuff, I feel like we both had the attitude to put each other first," Windey told PEOPLE. "We know each other the best, our relationship above all is the most important. Plus a man that's worth it isn't going to have us fight over him, nor would we ever compromise our relationship for it."

She continued, "It's only natural to be attracted to the same guys, here and there. We're human, but it would never be anything that Rachel and I couldn't figure out on our own, especially always putting our relationship in the forefront of everything."

Who's hosting The Bachelorette season 19?

Jesse Palmer returns to host The Bachelorette season 19, after making his hosting debut during Echard's season on The Bachelor. Having previously been named the Bachelor himself in 2004, Palmer can take from his past experiences and lessons learned to help guide the two women in the love-finding process.

When does The Bachelorette season 19 premiere?