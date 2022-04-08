The two women are set to lead the upcoming season of The Bachelorette, which premieres on ABC on July 11

The Bachelorette Reveals Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia's Night One Looks: 'Besties'

The Bachelorette is giving fans a look at Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia's night one outfits.

On Thursday, the show tweeted a photo of Windey and Recchia in the gowns they wore on the first night to welcome their 35 male contestants.

Windey, 31, dazzled in a sleek black gown, which was accentuated with a beige lining and a sparkly plaid design. She kept the look simple, wearing only a pair of dangly earrings.

As for Recchia, 26, she wore a form-fitting beige gown that was embellished with silver beading. The dress also featured a thigh-high slit connected by two bedazzled straps. Recchia completed her look with a pair of green heels and drop pearl earrings.

"These night one looks are SERVING, besties!" read the Twitter post from the ABC reality dating show. "#TheBachelorette returns to ABC July 11!"

bachelorette Rachel Recchia (left) and Gabby Windey on the set of The Bachelorette | Credit: abc

Recchia and Windey were first introduced to viewers on season 26 of The Bachelor, in which they competed for Clayton Echard's heart. He ultimately dumped both women to pursue a relationship with Susie Evans, who had previously left after learning he was intimate with Recchia and Windey.

During last month's After the Final Rose special, Recchia and Windey were announced as the leads for the upcoming season of The Bachelorette. Although seasons 11 and 16 also featured two leads, this will be the first to have both women co-lead the entire season.

"After unwaveringly supporting each other through a devastating dual breakup in the season 26 finale of The Bachelor, fan favorites and fierce women Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia will stand by each other's side yet again as they set out on a journey to find love," ABC said in a press release.

THE BACHELOR Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia | Credit: Craig Sjodin via Getty Images

Since the announcement, Recchia and Windey haven't been shy to express their excitement about taking on this next journey together.

"I'm a girl's girl through and through so having a friend by my side, there's nothing I could ask more," Windey said on the After the Final Rose special.

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia | Credit: Mike Fleiss/Instagram

Earlier on Thursday, franchise creator Mike Fliess tweeted a photo of Windey and Recchia and confirmed that there is "no drama" between the women as they find their respective love matches.

"See, no drama… Just two friends helping each other find true love!" he captioned the picture. "Exclusive international photo!!!"