The Bachelorette Reunion Special: Broken Beds, Projectile Vomiting and Other Juicy Revelations

Twelve of the famous franchise's most memorable Bachelorettes reunited for a two-hour TV special

By Jodi Guglielmi
May 06, 2019 10:00 PM

In the 16 years since The Bachelorette first debuted, there have been plenty of tears, plenty of drama and, as it turns out, plenty of secrets.

Twelve of the famous franchise’s most memorable Bachelorettes reunited for a two-hour TV special on Monday night, where the women got together to reminisce on the experience.

Trista Sutter, DeAnna Stagliano, Jillian Harris, Ali Fedotowsky-Manno, Ashley Rosenbaum, Emily Maynard Johnson, Desiree Siegfried, Andi DorfmanKaitlyn BristoweJoJo Fletcher, Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin didn’t hold back while discussing their favorite never-before-seen moments and memories from their time on the show.

Here are three things we learned from the Bachelorette special.

John Fleenor/ABC
Skip
Becca and Garrett got a little too frisky during their fantasy suite date.

Kufrin revealed that she and now-fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen caused some structural damage during their romantic overnight date.

“The night that Garrett and I spent together, we may have broken the bed,” she said. “Sorry, Mom!”

Kufrin and Yrigoyen got engaged on the season 14 finale of The Bachelorette. The couple recently moved in together in San Diego.

Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen
Becca Kufrin/Instagram

JoJo got sick during her first rose ceremony.

In case anyone has ever doubted whether or not being the Bachelorette is stressful, just ask JoJo.

“I projectile vomited on my first rose ceremony ever,” she said. “It was really gross!”

Fletcher said she became overwhelmed by the nerves and stress from the night.

“After we finished night one I’m going back to the hotel where I was staying and I’m going up the stairs and I just start projectile vomiting because of pure exhaustion,” she recalled. “I’m just vomiting over this ledge. Everyone thinks I’m just hammered!”

Luckily, Fletcher managed to pull it together for the rest of the season and walked away engaged to now-fiancé Jordan Rodgers.

RELATED: Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher & Jordan Rodgers Already Have Some ‘Androgynous’ Baby Names in Mind

Kaitlyn reached out to Becca before going out with Jason.

Bristowe is a firm believer in girl code.

Bristowe said she sought out Kufrin’s permission before going on a date with her boyfriend Jason Tartick, who made it to the final three on Kufrin’s season.

“I think most people know by now that Jason and I are a couple,” said Bristowe. “What people might not know is that I chose to reach out to Becca before and make sure it was okay. I’m a big Becca guy, and I’m a classy lady.”

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick
Jason Tartick/Instagram

RELATED: The Bachelorette’s Hannah Brown Confronts a Contestant About Having a Girlfriend in New Teaser

While Bristowe admitted she didn’t expect to date someone so soon after her breakup with Shawn Booth, she’s never been happier.

“You know, the show brings people together,” she joked.

The Bachelorette returns May 13 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

