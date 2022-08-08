'The Bachelorette' : Rachel and Gabby Face Their 'Biggest Fear' When 1 Man Expresses a Change of Heart

This post contains spoilers from Monday's episode of The Bachelorette.

Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey's love boat docked in Belgium.

The Bachelorettes and their remaining suitors traveled aboard Virgin Voyages' Valiant Lady cruise ship to Bruges, but the waters quickly got rocky. Rachel invited Logan on this week's group date, but before it took place, Logan decided to break it to Rachel that he preferred to pursue a relationship with Gabby.

"I originally thought that I was going to receive the rose from Gabby," the videographer, 26, explained to Rachel. "And it's been hard for me, moving forward, to kind of forget about that connection. When I read that date card today, I felt that everyone else on that card was sure that you were going to be someone who they did end up with at the end of this, while I still had reservations and feelings for Gabby. And that being said, I can't go today."

Rachel, 26, played it cool after hearing the news. "If that's where your heart is, I appreciate you telling me," she told Logan. "I just wish it would've been earlier."

However, to the cameras, Rachel admitted, "I was really hopeful that things could pick up with Logan and I."

She also no longer wanted to go on the group date. "I feel bad that they have to keep dealing with this week after week," Rachel said of her group of men. "But I'm not ready right now to go on a group date and act like I don't feel like a huge loser."

Rachel told host Jesse Palmer how she felt, and he relayed to the men that their date wouldn't be happening, but that they'd reconvene later for the afterparty.

Then, Logan informed Gabby about his decision and realized that Gabby keeping him around "seems unlikely."

"This morning, I had a conversation with Rachel and I told her that I needed to step away from dating her," Logan told Gabby. In response, Gabby told Logan that he was "the only one that both of us felt like we could comfortably say, 'I'm into him.'"

Before officially admitting Logan into her dating pool, Gabby said she wanted to check with Rachel. "This is my worst nightmare on the outside of things," she said. "But it's not you. I just want to always, always, always put my friends first. And I am and I have been interested in you."

Gabby went on to check in with Rachel, who appreciated that she came to her first. But in an on-camera interview, the flight instructor owned up to being a little upset over the change-up.

"At the end of the day, I'm going to support her, no matter what," Rachel said. "But I really hope Gabby sends him home."

RACHEL'S GROUP DATE

Tino, Zach, Meatball, Ethan and Tyler eventually met up with Rachel for the afterparty portion of the group date. First, Rachel explained why she canceled their date earlier.

"I want to really apologize to you all," Rachel said to the group. "This morning, Logan did come to my room. He told me that he is interested in pursuing a relationship with Gabby and this is something that Gabby and I … it was kind of our biggest fear. I thought we were farther enough in this process where this wasn't going to happen. It's just tough, the constant rejection. And I do want to like, open the floor, if you guys don't want to be here, you do not have to be."

No one walked out, though. Instead, the men offered reassurance. "I'm sorry you had to deal with that," advertising executive Ethan, 27, said to Rachel.

Tino confessed that he felt "a little unseen" by Rachel canceling the group date. "I want to be your best friend and I want you to be able to tell me everything," the general contractor, 27, added.

Rachel told Tino: "I do see you. I literally look forward to every single time we get to spend together."

Zach encouraged Rachel to scream out her frustrations. "It's not easy and you're handling it absolutely like a champion," said the tech executive, 25.

Rachel ultimately gave a rose to Tino, because he "continues to be extremely vulnerable with me and is able to open up with me even when it's really hard."

GABBY'S GROUP DATE

Gabby took Nate, Erich, Michael and Mario to explore Bruges, where they tried Belgian waffles, competed in a soccer match and played a version of rock, paper, scissors, in which the winner slapped the loser with a fish.

Then, Logan showed up at the afterparty, confusing the group of men. Logan explained how he wanted to switch groups and that "I got word today that she wants me to have an opportunity to pursue [her]."

Nate didn't understand Logan joining Team Gabby, and Mario wanted to let the nurse, 31, know that he didn't waffle on his feelings.

"I'm all in," the personal trainer, 31, told Gabby. "I think that you're awesome. And I'm very much about you."

Real estate analyst Erich, 29, told Gabby he thought their relationship "could probably go somewhere."

Logan also offered reassurance: "This is where I want to be," he told Gabby. "I'm very into you."

However, Gabby ended up giving the date rose to Nate.

RELATED VIDEO: Kaitlyn Bristowe Reacts to The Bachelorette Having Two Leads: 'Why Are We Doing This Again?'

RACHEL'S ONE-ON-ONE

Rachel ended up taking Aven on her one-on-one, telling the cameras, "Right off the bat, Aven is one of the most handsome men I have ever seen and we are exploring Bruges, which is one of the most romantic places I have ever been to."

They walked around the city and came across three women who make lace. One of the women gave Rachel a wedding veil to wear.

At the dinner portion of the date, Aven, 28, talked about the importance of stability in relationships.

"Growing up, my parents were never together," the sales executive said. "I lived with my mom for a few years and then I moved with my dad for the rest of my life, basically."

ABC

Aven said he and his mom bonded later in life and she gave him a bracelet she made, which he then offered to Rachel. "Maybe it'll turn your experience in all this around for a little bit," Aven suggested.

Rachel told Aven she had "the most incredible day" with him and offered him a rose.

"I really do see Rachel as someone who can be my future and somebody that I want to spend the rest of my life with," Aven told the cameras.

GABBY'S ONE-ON-ONE

Johnny and Gabby went on a date to a beer farm to taste some brews and do a beer-inspired spa day.

Gabby felt like she and the realtor, 25, had only been "surface level" and looked forward to tackling deeper subjects with him.

Over dinner, Johnny disclosed that his last relationship ended when he started to truly be himself.

ABC

"I'm so hard on myself, I feel like," Johnny said to Gabby. "I think I seriously lack some serious confidence to where I should talk to people about it, or whatever. I definitely struggle with it. Like, just depression and just really feeling bad about yourself."

Gabby said she related as someone who also struggled with anxiety and depression. "I never have to be reserved around you," Gabby told Johnny before giving him a rose.

ROSE CEREMONY

Before the cocktail party, Rachel issued an apology to her group of men. "I want to apologize to everyone who lost time this week, but I'm so excited to have another night with all of you," she said. "And I am so hopeful for what's to come."

Gabby told her guys that when it comes to love, "with great risk comes great reward."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

But the question on all of the men's minds remained whether Logan's risk of trying to jump from Team Rachel to Gabby would pay off in the end.

At the rose ceremony, Rachel extended roses to Zach, Tyler and Ethan. Gabby gave hers to Jason, Spencer, Erich — and finally, Logan. With the decision, her first impression rose recipient Mario was sent home.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.