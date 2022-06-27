The Bachelorette's Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey Are in for an 'Unsettling' and 'Unhinged' Season

Two Bachelorettes are officially in charge!

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia are ready to find love — no matter how dramatic the process may be. PEOPLE has a brand-new exclusive sneak peek at the season, and there is no shortage of tears or controversy from the very start.

In the teaser for the upcoming season, which premieres July 11 on ABC, Gabby and Rachel already have concerns about one man who is looking to win over either of their hearts. "I just got some information," Rachel tells Gabby away from the men. "It's really unsettling."

"He's unhinged," Gabby later tells her co-Bachelorette, alongside a clip of Rachel crying.

The men are apparently aware of the drama, too, with some saying they're "ready to fight" and acknowledging there's a major "controversy" in the house. "Two much drama," the trailer teases.

Gabby and Rachel also express excitement for the possibility of finding lasting love. Gabby begins the trailer by saying she "can't believe this is my life right now," before a voiceover from Rachel says she "thinks Gabby and I will get our happy ending."

Both Gabby and Rachel appeared on Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor. They were his final two women before Echard left the show single to pursue Susie Evans, a woman he'd initially sent home. Bachelor Nation isn't unanimous on two Bachelorettes being a good idea. Some have expressed concern that Gabby and Rachel's close-knit friendship may be ruined if they find themselves in a love triangle.

The show's creator, Mike Fleiss, already stated that Gabby and Rachel won't be forced to compete on the series. He responded to one tweet: "I love Gabby and Rachel but there's no way this doesn't pit these two against each other. Every guy is gonna be asked the same question 'who do you like more!'"

Fleiss responded, "Not true! You'll see…"

This isn't the first time The Bachelorette has attempted a season with two leads. Kaitlyn Bristowe appeared beside Britt Nilsson in season 11 of the series. The men then voted for which women they'd like to see stay on the show — Nilsson was voted off, and Bristowe took over as the solo Bachelorette.

Clare Crawley also left her own season of The Bachelorette prematurely and was replaced with Tayshia Adams in the same season. Gabby and Rachel, however, will be the first two Bachelorettes to share the screen for an entire season.

