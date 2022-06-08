The Bachelorette: Meet the 32 Men Vying for Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey's Hearts

Advertising Executive from New York, New York

"Ethan is a hopeless romantic who isn't afraid to wear his heart on his sleeve. He loves his life in New York City but is at the point in his life where going out until 4 a.m. is of no interest and would rather spend his time wining and dining a woman who is just as ready to settle down as he is. Ethan's dream woman is genuine, family-oriented, comfortable in their own skin and, above all else, fun. He credits his mother with teaching him to value a woman's love and that, thanks to her, he enjoys making a woman feel special and appreciated. Ethan is a big believer in signs and, thanks to a few well-timed coincidences, he feels like this is exactly where he's meant to be. Will the stars be aligned as he makes his way out of the limo? Twinkle, twinkle Ethan!"

Fun Facts:

* Ethan says he is the king of Monopoly.

* Ethan's perfect breakfast is pancakes and hash browns, extra crispy.

* Watching Entourage cheers Ethan up when he is down.